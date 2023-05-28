Crew shortages force WA State Ferries to cancel nearly a dozen trips

Crew shortages forced Washington State Ferries to cancel nearly a dozen trips on one of the busiest travel days KIRO 7 has seen so far this year.

The bulk of the trips to the San Juan islands were canceled during the morning hours. According to the Seattle Times, the Washington State Department of Transportation couldn’t give details on why people weren’t making their shifts.

You can check the WSDOT ferry map to see if your trip is still on schedule.

WSDPT ferries have tweeted a couple of times already that the Anacortes/San Juan Islands boats are running 20 to 30 minutes behind.

Ana/SJs – Update – Tillikum To Resume Service at 5:45 p.m. from Friday Harbor https://t.co/QNmLsAdEgo — Washington State Ferries (@wsferries) May 27, 2023