3 hurt after shooter opens fire at White Center bowling alley

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A shooter is on the loose after opening fire on three people at a White Center bowling alley and casino Saturday night.

At about 10:50 p.m., a suspect walked into Roxbury Lanes in the 2800 block of Southwest Roxbury Street in unincorporated King County and began shooting, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Three people were shot — two men and a woman. All three were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where they were in critical condition Saturday night, according to a hospital spokesperson.

KCSO Major Crimes detectives and deputies from the White Center, Burien, SeaTac, Metro, and Sound Transit divisions were called to the location.

Video from the scene showed a large number of emergency responders outside the building, including medics, firefighters, deputies, and officers. A K-9 unit was seen searching the area. No suspect description has been released.