Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Stock market today: US futures mostly higher ahead of debt ceiling vote, oil falls again

May 30, 2023, 12:29 AM

People walk past the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Jul...

People walk past the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Wall Street pointed mostly higher early Tuesday after President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached an agreement on a deal to raise the U.S. national debt ceiling.

Futures for the Dow were flat the S&P 500 rose 0.7% before the bell.

Biden and McCarthy are now working to gather votes needed to gain congressional approval in time to avert a default.

Biden spent part of the Memorial Day holiday working the phones, calling lawmakers in both parties, as the president worked to deliver the votes. A number of hard right conservatives are criticizing the deal as falling short of the deep spending cuts they wanted, while liberals decry policy changes such as new work requirements for older Americans in the food aid program.

A key test comes Tuesday afternoon when the House Rules Committee is scheduled to consider the package and vote on sending it to the full House for a vote expected Wednesday.

“I feel very good about it,” Biden told reporters Monday as he left Washington for his home in Delaware.

There are other concerns on top of the threat of the U.S. defaulting on its debt. A key measure of inflation that is closely watched by the Federal Reserve ticked higher than economists expected in April. The persistent pressure from inflation complicates the Fed’s fight against high prices. The central bank has been aggressively raising interest rates since 2022, but recently signaled it will likely forgo a rate hike when it meets in mid-June.

Shares of chipmakers are still rising after Marvell and Nvidia last week posted very strong sales forecasts for AI-related products. Most chipmakers were up more than 3% early Tuesday, lifting the tech-heavy Nasdaq 1.5%.

Markets are also waiting for U.S. consumer confidence data set to be released later Tuesday.

In Europe at midday, Germany’s DAX rose 0.5%, Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.5% and France’s CAC 40 shed 0.4%.

In Asian trading, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.3% to 31,328.16. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged down 0.1% to 7,209.30. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 1.0% to 2,585.52.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.2% to 18,595.78. The Shanghai Composite gained less than 0.1%, to 3,224.21.

Analysts say investors remain concerned about the a possible “second wave” of COVID-19 cases in China, although the economic impact is expected to be more limited than from the earlier pandemic wave.

China’s recovery from virus-related disruptions during the past several years appears to be faltering, adding to worries over the regional economy.

“To say China’s economic opening has been a disappointment could be an understatement, especially as reflected in local stocks that are now on the cusp of a bear market,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude fell 73 cents to $71.94 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, declined $1.05 to $76.05 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar slipped to 139.62 Japanese yen from 140.44 yen. The euro cost $1.0744, up from $1.0711.

___

Kageyama reported from Tokyo; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Md.

National News

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Sc...

Associated Press

One justice explained absence from case. Another didn’t. Ethics questions vexing Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — One Supreme Court justice explained her absence from a case. One justice didn’t. The difference shows how difficult forging consensus over even small steps on ethics can be at undisclosed gifts from a Republican megadonor to Justice Clarence Thomas. Last week, Chief Justice John Roberts acknowledged the court needs to do more […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Handcuffed inmate sheds medical boot, escapes from deputy at Ohio hospital

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A handcuffed county jail inmate wearing a medical boot ran away Tuesday from an officer who had driven him to a hospital for a doctor’s appointment, authorities said. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Lyle Conrad was being removed from a transport van at Summa Health White Pond Medical Center […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

US opens probe into Freightliner trucks automatically braking without obstacle in road

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s highway safety agency is investigating complaints that the automatic emergency braking on big Freightliner trucks can stop unexpectedly for no apparent reason. It’s at least the third recent investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration into glitches with the technology, which has the potential to save lives because […]

9 hours ago

FILE - The Carnival cruise line ship Carnival Magic sits docked on April, 2020, in Cape Canaveral, ...

Associated Press

Coast Guard searching for man who fell from cruise ship off Florida coast

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday that it’s searching for a man who fell from a cruise ship off the coast of Florida. The 35-year-old passenger fell from the Carnival Magic ship about 185 miles (300 kilometers) east of Jacksonville on Monday, the service said in a statement. Aircraft and ships […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Ruling clears way for Purdue Pharma to settle opioid claims, protect Sacklers from lawsuits

A federal court ruling cleared the way Tuesday for OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s settlement of thousands of legal claims over the toll of opioids. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York reversed a 2021 ruling that found bankruptcy court judges did not have the authority to shield from civil lawsuits members of […]

9 hours ago

debt ceiling...

Associated Press

Crucial days ahead as debt ceiling deal goes for vote

Joe Biden says he "feels good" about the debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Stock market today: US futures mostly higher ahead of debt ceiling vote, oil falls again