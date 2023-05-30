Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Biden attends memorial Mass to mark 8 years since son Beau’s death from brain cancer

May 30, 2023, 6:03 AM

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and members of the Biden family walk to the grave of the...

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and members of the Biden family walk to the grave of the president's late son, Beau Biden, after attending a memorial mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Beau Biden died of brain cancer at age 46 in 2015. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President death of his son Beau, by attending a memorial Mass and visiting his gravesite.

Biden, his wife, Jill, and other family members prayed for Beau Biden during the Mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine, the Roman Catholic church where the president worships during weekends at his home near Wilmington, Delaware.

Afterward, the family visited Beau Biden’s gravesite in the church cemetery. The first lady carried a bouquet of flowers.

Beau Biden was 46 when he died of brain cancer in 2015. His father was vice president.

The eldest of Biden’s three children, Beau Biden served two terms as Delaware attorney general before declaring a run for governor. Many saw in him the same aspirations that brought his father to the White House. In fact, Joe Biden often says his son is the one who should have been president — not him.

Beau Biden also served in Delaware’s Army National Guard, including a deployment to Iraq, where the president says he was exposed to toxic gases from pits where the military burned waste. Biden has linked his son’s cancer to his exposure to burn pits.

Beau Biden is the son of Joe Biden and his late first wife, Neilia, who was killed in a 1972 car crash that gravely injured Beau and younger brother Hunter, and also killed their baby sister.

Beau Biden’s daughter, Natalie, graduated from high school on Sunday, with her grandparents in the audience. She will attend her father’s alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania, in the fall.

While Tuesday’s remembrance of Beau Biden was private, the president publicly mourned his son on Monday during a Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington.

For Biden, his son’s death and the annual holiday honoring Americans who paid the ultimate sacrifice serving the United States in uniform are inextricably linked.

He told the audience that Tuesday “marks eight years since we lost our son, Beau.”

“As it is for so many of you, the pain of his loss is with us every day, but particularly sharp on Memorial Day. It’s still clear,” Biden said. “Tomorrow is his anniversary. But so is the pride Jill and I feel in his service, as if I can still hear him saying, ‘Dad — it’s my duty, Dad. It’s my duty.’ Duty.”

National News

A worker stands next to a Tesla being charged in Beijing, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. China’s foreign ...

Associated Press

US ends probe into Tesla allowing video games while vehicles are moving, says feature was disabled

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. highway safety regulators have closed an investigation into Tesla allowing video games to be played on center touch screens while vehicles are moving. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Tuesday that Tesla disabled the feature called “passenger play” with an online software update in December of 2021, […]

6 hours ago

Goats graze on dry grass next to a housing complex in West Sacramento, Calif., on May 17, 2023. Goa...

Associated Press

No kidding: California overtime law threatens use of grazing goats to prevent wildfires

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of goats munch on long blades of yellow grass on a hillside next to a sprawling townhouse complex. They were hired to clear vegetation that could fuel wildfires as temperatures rise this summer. These voracious herbivores are in high demand to devour weeds and shrubs that have proliferated across […]

6 hours ago

People walk past the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Jul...

Associated Press

Stock market today: US futures mostly higher ahead of debt ceiling vote, oil falls again

Wall Street pointed mostly higher early Tuesday after President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached an agreement on a deal to raise the U.S. national debt ceiling. Futures for the Dow were flat the S&P 500 rose 0.7% before the bell. Biden and McCarthy are now working to gather votes needed to gain […]

6 hours ago

FILE - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court in New York, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP...

Associated Press

Prosecutors say Sam Bankman-Fried’s arguments to dismiss cryptocurrency charges are meritless

NEW YORK (AP) — Sam Bankman-Fried’s lawyers made meritless arguments in a bid to convince a judge to toss out criminal charges alleging that the FTX founder stole from investors in his multibillion dollar cryptocurrency fund, federal prosecutors said Monday. In papers filed in Manhattan federal court, prosecutors responded to early May filings in which […]

1 day ago

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, poses for a photo with audience members during a fundrais...

Associated Press

DeSantis kicks off presidential campaign in Iowa as he steps up criticism of Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ron DeSantis plans to kick off his presidential campaign in Iowa on Tuesday, the start of a busy week that will take him to 12 cities in three states as he tests his pitch as the most formidable Republican challenger to former President Donald Trump. The Florida governor’s two-day trip to the […]

1 day ago

The draft of a bill that President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., negotiated...

Associated Press

Crucial days ahead as debt ceiling deal goes for vote and Biden calls lawmakers for support

WASHINGTON (AP) — President disastrous U.S. default. Biden spent part of the Memorial Day holiday working the phones, calling lawmakers in both parties, as the president does his part to deliver the votes. A number of hard right conservatives are criticizing the deal as falling short of the new work requirements for older Americans in […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Biden attends memorial Mass to mark 8 years since son Beau’s death from brain cancer