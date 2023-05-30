Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Mayor: 5 unaccounted for including 2 likely in wreckage of collapsed Iowa apartment building

May 30, 2023, 6:32 AM | Updated: 9:48 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Five people remain unaccounted for, including two people whose remains may be in a pile of rubble at the site of a partially collapsed apartment building, officials of the city of Davenport, Iowa, said Tuesday.

Mayor Mike Matson confirmed the numbers at a news conference following criticism that the city was moving too quickly toward demolishing the building before making sure that no one is still inside. Protests erupted after a woman was rescued Monday night, hours after the city ordered the demolition to begin as early as Tuesday.

“This could be a place of rest for some of the unaccounted,” Matson said. The city is trying to determine exactly how to bring down what remains of the building in a way that accounts for the dignity of people who may have been killed, he said.

A family member of one of the missing people also spoke, pleading with people to understand that authorities want to bring the remains of the six-story building down in a controlled way without dumping more material onto the rubble pile. “I plead with community to let the city do their job,” the woman said.

The building is “unstable and continues to worsen as time progresses,” Fire Marshal James Morris said. “It’s the opinion of the structural engineer that any additional search operations in the area of that pile of debris should be avoided due to potential collapse. We are currently evaluating the risk assessment of where we can go back into that building to do this other search.”

“We’re very sympathetic to the possibility that there’s two people” still left inside, Morris said as he fought back tears.

Protesters carried signs Tuesday morning near the building site, saying “Find Them First” and “Who is in the Rubble?” Some used a megaphone to shout out names of building residents. The building had 53 tenants in about 80 units, the police chief said.

City officials said rescue crews escorted 12 people from the building shortly after a middle section collapsed at about 5 p.m. Sunday, and rescued several others, including one person who was taken to safety overnight Sunday. By Monday morning, Fire Chief Michael Carlsten said “no known individuals are trapped.”

The city then issued a statement saying that the owner had been served with a demolition order and the process would begin Tuesday morning.

The discovery of another survivor Monday evening, rescued by ladder truck from a fourth-floor window, prompted the city to reevaluate, they said.

“There was a lot of screams, a lot of cries, a lot of people saying ‘Help!’ when the building came down,” Tadd Mashovec, a resident of the building, told KCCI-TV. “But that did not last, and two or three minutes, and then the whole area was silent.”

Carlsten said the back of the complex had separated from the rest of the building, and authorities found a gas leak.

It wasn’t clear what immediately caused the collapse, which left a gaping hole in the center of what was once the Davenport Hotel, a building listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1983. Built in 1907, the brick over steel and concrete structure had been renovated into a mixed-use building with residential and commercial spaces.

Work was being done on the building’s exterior at the time of the collapse, said Rich Oswald, the city’s director of development and neighborhood services. Reports of falling bricks were part of that work, and the building’s owner had a permit for the project, Oswald said.

The fire marshal said Tuesday that the owner had also hired a structural engineer who determined that the building was safe enough to remain occupied during the repairs.

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation activating the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Management Program for the residents left homeless. The property owner was served Monday with a demolition order, and residents were prevented from going back inside to remove their belongings, due to the building’s unstable condition.

Authorities confirmed that multiple residents had complained of unmet maintenance problems. Quad-City Times reported nearly 20 permits were filed in 2022, mainly for plumbing or electrical issues, according to the county assessor’s office.

The collapse didn’t surprise Schlaan Murray, a former resident, who told The Associated Press that his one-year stay there was “a nightmare.”

Murray, 46, moved into his apartment in February 2022 and almost immediately began having issues — the heat and air conditioner didn’t work, and there were plumbing problems in the bathroom. Multiple calls to the management company rarely got a response, and when a maintenance person did stop by, they never completely fixed the problems, he said.

“They would come in and put some caulk on it,” he said. “But it needed more than that. They didn’t fix stuff, they just patched it up.”

He questions how the building passed inspections.

“It was horrible,” Murray said, adding that he felt the conditions were so bad that he didn’t want to bring his children to his apartment.

Murray said he moved out a month before his lease was up in March, and still hasn’t received his security deposit. Despite deplorable conditions, many residents were like him, he said, struggling to come up with the first and last month’s rent, plus security deposit, required to move elsewhere.

____

Associated Press contributors include Freida Frisaro in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Trisha Ahmed in Minneapolis, Kathy McCormack in Concord, New Hampshire, and Beatrice Dupuy in New York City.

National News

Associated Press

AUDIO QUIZ: Try to spell the words from the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — The middle school-age spellers who make it to the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee spend years studying roots and language patterns and poring over the dictionary in order to give themselves a chance to be crowned bee champion. They use those skills to decipher what letters could possibly […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Marijuana plants grow at a Minnesota Medical Solutions greenhouse on May 5, 2015, in Otsego,...

Associated Press

Minnesota governor readies to sign bill legalizing recreational cannabis

ST. PAUL, Minnesota (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to sign a bill Tuesday that legalizes recreational marijuana for people over the age of 21, making Minnesota the 23rd state to legalize the substance for adults. Former Gov. Jesse Ventura, who supported legalization when he served from 1999-2003, is expected to attend […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

North Carolina political consultant dies after weekend coastal boat accident

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C (AP) — A veteran North Carolina Democratic political consultant died over the weekend after he was ejected from the boat he was riding in near some of the state’s barrier islands, the National Park Service said on Tuesday. Conen Morgan, 42, of Raleigh, whose consulting agency clients have included the campaigns of […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

11-year-old boy says he thought he would die after Mississippi police officer shot him

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An 11-year-old Mississippi boy who called police to help his family and then was shot by an officer said the bullet that pierced his lung felt “like a big punch to the chest.” “I actually thought I was about to lose my life,” Aderrien Murry told “Good Morning America” in an […]

10 hours ago

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak looks on during the London Defence Conference, at King's Colle...

Associated Press

Biden to host UK Prime Minister Sunak next week for talks on Ukraine, climate

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the White House next week for talks on Ukraine, climate issues and more. Sunak is slated to visit Washington on June 7-8 and will also meet with U.S. lawmakers and business leaders in addition to his Oval Office meeting next Thursday […]

10 hours ago

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Sc...

Associated Press

One justice explained absence from case. Another didn’t. Ethics questions vexing Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — One Supreme Court justice explained her absence from a case. One justice didn’t. The difference shows how difficult forging consensus over even small steps on ethics can be at undisclosed gifts from a Republican megadonor to Justice Clarence Thomas. Last week, Chief Justice John Roberts acknowledged the court needs to do more […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Mayor: 5 unaccounted for including 2 likely in wreckage of collapsed Iowa apartment building