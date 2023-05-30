Close
LOCAL NEWS

At least 3 Eastside 7-Eleven stores held up by armed robbers

May 30, 2023, 7:17 AM | Updated: 8:20 am

7-Eleven armed robbers...

At least three 7-Eleven stores on King County’s Eastside were hit by armed robbers Tuesday morning. (KIRO 7 News)

(KIRO 7 News)

KIRO 7 News Staff

BY


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

BELLEVUE, BOTHELL and REDMOND, Wash. — At least three 7-Eleven stores on King County’s Eastside were hit by armed robbers Tuesday morning.

One happened at a 7-Eleven in the 5000 block of 148th Avenue Northeast in Redmond at about 1:35 a.m.

Two young men, described as being 18 to 20 years old, entered the store, pointed a gun at an employee and a customer, took cash, and left, according to Redmond Police.

One of the men was wearing a red jacket, blue jeans, white shoes, and a black mask. The second suspect was wearing a gray jacket, black pants, black shoes, and a black mask.

The robbery was very similar to one that happened at a Bothell 7-Eleven on Juanita Woodinville Way Northeast. In that incident, the store clerk said a gun was pointed at his head.

Vacant 7-Eleven in Rainier Valley destroyed by fire

Bothell police are reviewing surveillance video from the store.

Another robbery happened in Bellevue’s Overlake area.

The first report about the robbery on 140th Avenue Northeast came in at 2:32 a.m.

In that case, the suspects were wearing the same clothes as the suspects in the Redmond hold-up.

Two suspects, who were possibly teens, got away with cash and high-value items, according to Bellevue Police Department spokesperson Meeghan Black. The robbers walked away after the robbery.

So far, it is unclear if any of the robberies are connected.

