Handcuffed inmate sheds medical boot, escapes from deputy at Ohio hospital

May 30, 2023, 8:43 AM

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A handcuffed county jail inmate wearing a medical boot ran away Tuesday from an officer who had driven him to a hospital for a doctor’s appointment, authorities said.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Lyle Conrad was being removed from a transport van at Summa Health White Pond Medical Center in Akron when he somehow removed the boot and ran off around 8 a.m. Conrad was wearing the boot for an undisclosed previous injury.

Conrad was being held in the county jail on charges of drug possession and trafficking, willful fleeing and a parole violation, authorities said.

Numerous local law enforcement agencies and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were searching for Conrad.

