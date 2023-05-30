Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

US bombers fly over Bosnia in sign of support amid continued secessionist threats

May 30, 2023, 10:05 AM | Updated: 10:12 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A pair of U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers flew low over Sarajevo and several other Bosnian cities on Tuesday as a sign of support amid continued secessionist threats by the staunchly pro-Russia Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik.

In addition, the aircraft also participated in a joint military event in the north-eastern town of Tuzla with Bosnia’s multi-ethnic army and U.S. Army Special Forces.

The flights were a demonstration of “a rock-solid commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Bosnia, said the U.S. ambassador to the Balkan country, Michael Murphy.

Murphy added that United States “remain steadfast and committed” to the relationship with the Bosnian armed forces “in the face of political stability within (Bosnia) and acute threat from malign actors outside” the country.

Dodik, who is the president of Bosnia’s Serb-run part, Republika Srpska, has repeatedly advocated for the breakup of the country and voiced his admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Earlier this month, he travelled to Moscow to meet with Putin and reiterate his support for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

He reacted angrily to the flight over Bosnia by U.S. bombers, accusing Washington of “disrespecting” the country’s territorial integrity and treating it “as a guinea pig that they can suffocate and cut off its air supply for as long as they want.”

A U.S.-brokered peace deal in 1995 ended a nearly 4-year-long internecine war in Bosnia that left at least 100,000 people dead and millions homeless. It left the country deeply divided between its three main ethnic groups – Muslim Bosniaks, Orthodox Serbs and Catholic Croats. The Dayton Peace Accords split Bosnia into two highly autonomous entities – Republika Srpska and one dominated by mostly Bosniaks and Croats – linked by shared, state-wide institutions.

Russia has been exploiting the divisions by supporting Dodik’s separatist policies, raising fears in the West that the Kremlin might use him to create further instability in the volatile Balkan country to divert some attention from its war in Ukraine.

Politics

FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women Sept. 6...

Associated Press

Manson follower Leslie Van Houten should be paroled, California appeals court rules

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California appeals court said Tuesday that Leslie Van Houten, who participated in two killings alongside cult leader Charles Manson in 1969, should be let out of prison on parole. The appellate court’s ruling reverses an earlier decision by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who rejected parole for Van Houten in 2020. She […]

13 hours ago

The U.S. Capitol is seen on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Washington. After weeks of negotiations, Presi...

Associated Press

Debt limit deal is in place, but budget deficit is still a multi-decade challenge for US government

WASHINGTON (AP) — Even with the new spending restraints in the next few decades. The projections are a sign that the two-year truce between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., might be only a pause before a far more wrenching set of showdowns over the federal budget. Why is the debt slated […]

13 hours ago

In this frame grab from body camera video provided by the Roswell Police Department, Tony Peralta l...

Associated Press

New Mexico man charged in cold case: ‘I needed to confess’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Officers found Tony Peralta sitting on a curb not far from a convenience store where he borrowed a cell phone to call 911 and confess to the 2008 killing of his former landlord. Sweating and taking puffs from his cigarette, he told them he’s tired of covering it up, tired of […]

13 hours ago

This is a locator map for Syria with its capital, Damascus. (AP Photo)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Associated Press

UN: Staggering 15.3 million Syrians, nearly 70% of population, need aid

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — For the first time in Syria’s 12-year war, people in every district are experiencing some degree of “humanitarian stress,” and a staggering 15.3 million — nearly 70% of the population — need humanitarian aid, the United Nations said Tuesday. A U.N. appeal for $5.4 billion to help over 14 million people […]

13 hours ago

People look at a the apartment building in Moscow, Russia, damaged by a drone in an attack that aut...

Associated Press

Moscow drone attack exposes Russia’s vulnerabilities, fuels criticism of military

A drone attack that targeted Moscow on Tuesday exposed glaring breaches in its air defenses and underlined the capital’s vulnerability as more Russian soil comes under fire amid expectations of a Ukrainian counteroffensive. The attack, which lightly damaged three apartment buildings, angered Russia’s hawks, who scathingly criticized President Vladimir Putin and the military brass for […]

13 hours ago

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson speak durin...

Associated Press

US says ‘the time is now’ for Sweden to join NATO and for Turkey to get new F-16s

OSLO, Norway (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday the “time is now” for Turkey to drop its objections to Sweden joining NATO but said the Biden administration also believed that Turkey should be provided with upgraded F-16 fighters “as soon as possible.” Blinken maintained that the administration had not linked the […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

US bombers fly over Bosnia in sign of support amid continued secessionist threats