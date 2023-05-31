Close
Nevada Republican governor approves abortion protections in rare cross-party move

May 30, 2023, 5:24 PM

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks at the old Assembly Chambers in Carson City, Nev., Tuesday, May 30,...

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks at the old Assembly Chambers in Carson City, Nev., Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Women from states where abortion has been restricted since the overturning of Roe v. Wade will be protected from potential penalties under a new law signed by Nevada's Republican governor on Tuesday. Lombardo's approval adds Nevada to a list of states that have passed similar abortion sanctuary laws this year. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Joe Lombardo on Tuesday became one of the first Republican governors to enshrine protections for out-of-state abortion patients and in-state providers, adding the western swing state to the list of those passing new laws to solidify their status as safe havens for people seeking abortions.

The legislation codifies an existing executive order from former Gov. Steve Sisolak last year — who lost reelection to Lombardo — that bars state agencies from assisting in out-of-state investigations that could lead to the prosecution of abortion patients who travel to Nevada. It also ensures medical boards and commissions that oversee medical licenses do not discipline or disqualify doctors who provide abortions.

Lombardo, who describes himself as pro-life and cites his Catholic faith, said on the campaign trail that he would respect the will of voters who codified abortion rights up to 24 weeks in a 1990 referendum vote. He was the only Republican to defeat a state Democratic incumbent in the last election. He was endorsed by National Right to Life.

Lombardo is only the third Republican governor — following former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker — to sign a law enshrining protections for abortion.

The provisions became a major flashpoint in one of the closest governor’s races of the 2022 midterms. Lombardo originally said he would repeal the executive order, but said months later he would uphold it, a reversal that Sisolak’s campaign repeatedly emphasized. In February, he signaled that he would sign the bill, which was sponsored by Democratic Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro. It does not add protections not already in Sisolak’s executive order.

“I’m glad to see Senate Bill 131 was signed by Governor Lombardo today, and I want to thank him for following through on his commitment to ensuring that Nevada won’t participate in prosecutions of women who come here to exercise their reproductive rights,” Cannizzaro said in a statement Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Nevada’s Democratic-controlled Legislature advanced a resolution that would enshrine the existing abortion rights in the state constitution, which would make it much harder to repeal. After passing the 2023 session, it must also pass in 2025 before appearing in front of voters on the 2026 ballot. That process does not include the governor’s approval.

__

Stern is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms. Follow Stern on Twitter: @gabestern326.

