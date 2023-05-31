Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

UN urges Iraq to deliver on reforms and combat corruption — and backs it fight against terrorism

May 30, 2023, 8:39 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council encouraged Iraq’s recently formed government to deliver on reforms and combat corruption in a resolution adopted unanimously Tuesday that backs the country’s ongoing fight against the Islamic State, al-Qaida and other terrorist groups.

The resolution, which extends the U.N. political mission in Iraq for a year, welcomes last October’s confirmation by Iraq’s Council of Representatives of a new government and Cabinet led by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani after a more than year-long political stalemate that was punctuated by outbreaks of street violence.

Twenty years after the U.S. invasion toppled longtime dictator Saddam Hussein and divided the unified country in the heart of the Arab world, Iraq is still seeking stability. In 2014, lslamic State fighters seized Iraqi cities and declared a self-styled caliphate in a large swath of territory in Syria and Iraq. The group was formally declared defeated in Iraq in 2017 following a three-year bloody battle that left tens of thousands dead and cities in ruins, but its sleeper cells continue to stage attacks in different parts of the country.

The upheaval between 2003 and 2023 killed about 300,000 Iraqis along with more than 8,000 U.S. military, contractors and civilians.

The resolution supports Iraq “in addressing the challenges it faces as it continues its stabilization efforts” including in fighting the Islamic State, al-Qaida and their affiliates and ensuring that international human rights and humanitarian law are observed. It also backs Iraq’s continuing recovery, reconstruction and reconciliation.

The council encouraged al-Sudani’s government not only to deliver on reforms and tackle corruption but to protect and respect the human rights of all Iraqis, promote accountability for rights violations, deliver essential services, diversify the oil-dependent economy, create jobs, improve governance, combat climate change and strengthen the security sector.

U.N. special envoy for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert told the council on May 18 that the past 20 years have been “a very rough road,” but the new government has shown resolve to tackle a number of pressing issues.

“That said, it is early days, and we do not have a crystal ball to predict the unknowns, which could include the rise of potential disrupters,” she said. “Any government in this position needs time” but “the harsh reality is that there is no time to lose.”

Hennis-Plasschaert emphasized the need for all political actors to put national interests ahead of individual or party interests, and to support independent state institutions and “an active, empowered and protected civic space.” She stressed that “the healthy interplay of opposition and coalition must be allowed to function” and urged passage of a federal budget to provide funds to turn some government goals into realities including delivering public services.

“The good news is that the government has taken an express stance against the adverse effects of corruption, which stem from the system as constructed over the past two decades,” she said. “And, yes, vested interests will make the required systemic reform undoubtedly an uphill struggle. But it must be done.”

The resolution, adopted by a 15-0 vote, extends the political mission known as UNAMI that Hennis-Plasschaert heads until May 31, 2024.

It says her top priority is to provide advice, support and assistance to the Iraqi government on advancing political dialogue that is inclusive, and reconciliation at the national and community level.

UNAMI should also advise, support and assist Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission and other institutions to strengthen electoral preparations, including for provincial elections and parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan region — and it should help the government’s review of the constitution and security sector reform efforts.

National News

Associated Press

Truck driver indicted on manslaughter charges after deadly Oregon crash that killed 7 farmworkers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The driver of the semitruck involved in a fatal crash on Interstate 5 in Oregon earlier this month that left seven farmworkers dead has been indicted on charges of manslaughter, court documents show. A grand jury in Marion County Court on Tuesday indicted Lincoln Smith, a 52-year-old truck driver from California, […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

US Border Patrol chief is retiring after seeing through end of Title 42 immigration restrictions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the U.S. Border Patrol announced Tuesday that he was retiring, after seeing through a major policy shift that seeks to clamp down on illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border following the end of Title 42 pandemic restrictions. Chief Raul Ortiz said in a note to staff Tuesday obtained by […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Prosecutors seek pretrial detention without bail in deadly shootout at New Mexico biker rally

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — Two men from Texas appeared in court Tuesday to confront drug-possession and firearms-related charges in connection with a deadly shootout at a motorcycle rally in northern New Mexico that left three people dead. Authorities say three men were killed and five people wounded during Saturday’s shootout in the mountain resort town […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Donald Trump’s legal team and Manhattan prosecutors spar over where he will stand trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Ten months before Donald Trump is scheduled to stand trial in his historic New York City criminal case, Manhattan prosecutors are turning the former president’s words against him in a tug of war over precisely where he will be tried. Trump’s lawyers have spent weeks angling to have the hush money […]

21 hours ago

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks at the old Assembly Chambers in Carson City, Nev., Tuesday, May 30,...

Associated Press

Nevada Republican governor approves abortion protections in rare cross-party move

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Joe Lombardo on Tuesday became one of the first Republican governors to enshrine protections for out-of-state abortion patients and in-state providers, adding the western swing state to the list of those passing new laws to solidify their status as safe havens for people seeking abortions. The legislation codifies an […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

UN extends arms embargo on South Sudan over protests from world’s newest nation and 5 abstentions

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A divided U.N. Security Council extended an arms embargo on South Sudan Tuesday over protests from the world’s newest nation and abstentions from Russia, China and the council’s three African nations sympathetic to its demands that sanctions be lifted. The 10-0 vote with five abstentions on the U.S.-drafted resolution was the […]

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

UN urges Iraq to deliver on reforms and combat corruption — and backs it fight against terrorism