Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

How AP and Equilar calculated CEO pay

May 31, 2023, 2:14 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


For its annual analysis of CEO pay, The Associated Press used data provided by Equilar, an executive data firm.

Equilar examined regulatory filings detailing the pay packages of 343 executives. Equilar looked at companies in the S&P 500 index that filed proxy statements with federal regulators between Jan. 1 and April 30, 2023. To avoid the distortions caused by sign-on bonuses, the sample includes only CEOs in place for at least two years.

To calculate CEO pay, Equilar adds salary, bonus, perks, stock awards, stock option awards and other pay components.

Stock awards can either be time-based, which means CEOs have to wait a certain amount of time to get them, or performance-based, which means they have to meet certain goals before getting them. Stock options usually give the CEO the right to buy shares in the future at the price they’re trading at when the options are granted. All are meant to tie the CEO’s pay to the company’s performance.

To determine what stock and option awards are worth, Equilar uses the value of an award on the day it’s granted, as recorded in the proxy statement. Actual values in the future can vary widely from what the company estimates.

Equilar calculated that the median 2022 pay for CEOs in the survey was $14.8 million. That’s the midpoint, meaning half the CEOs made more and half made less.

Here’s a breakdown of 2022 pay compared with 2021 pay. Because the AP looks at median numbers, the components of CEO pay do not add up to the total.

—Base salary: $1.25 million, up 4.2%

—Bonus, performance-based cash awards: $2.3 million, down 15.5%

—Perks: $222,468, up 24.5%

—Stock awards: $8.5 million, up 10.5%

—Option awards: $0 (More than half of the companies gave no option awards. The average option award was valued at $2 million.)

—Total: $14.8 million, up 0.9%

A new disclosure requirement by the Securities and Exchange Commission, called “Compensation Actually Paid,” gives some insight into how closely the fortunes of CEOs aligns with shareholder returns.

The new measure requires companies to report on the value of a CEO’s compensation at the end of the fiscal year. Unlike the traditional measure, it also includes the value of unvested stocks and stock options granted in previous years.

By this measure, many CEOs saw their compensation plunge in 2022 as the S&P 500 fell nearly 20%. But CEOs at companies whose stock price rose or that outperformed a group of peer companies could still see their pay package rise in value under the new measure.

National News

(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Associated Press

CEOs got smaller raises. It would still take a typical worker two lifetimes to make their annual pay

After ballooning for years, CEO pay growth is finally slowing. The typical compensation package for chief executives who run S&P 500 companies rose just 0.9% last year, to a median of $14.8 million, according to data analyzed for The Associated Press by Equilar. That means half the CEOs in the survey made more and half […]

2 hours ago

A poster with pictures of Crown Prince Hussein and his fiancee, Saudi architect Rajwa Alseif is pos...

Associated Press

Who are the bride and groom in Jordan’s royal wedding?

He’s heir to the throne in one of the oldest monarchies in the Middle East and a descendant of the Prophet Muhammad. She’s a Saudi architect with an aristocratic pedigree of her own. Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, 28, and Rajwa Alseif, 29, are to be married on Thursday at a palace wedding […]

1 day ago

Vanessa Martinez attends a Survivors Speak rally at the Arizona Capitol advocating for a bill to fu...

Associated Press

Takeaways from AP’s report on legislative reforms to victim compensation programs

Across the country, violent crime victims are using their stories to push for changes to state compensation programs meant to help them with medical bills, relocation, funerals or other expenses. Vanessa Martinez, who survived a gunshot wound to the head, has turned to speaking at rallies supporting legislation to fund a pilot trauma-recovery center in […]

1 day ago

Bernice Ringo wipes her eyes, Tuesday, March 28, 2023 in Detroit, as she looks at the site where he...

Associated Press

Victims of violent crime drive legislative change to state programs, pushing against barriers to aid

Vanessa Martinez was finishing preparations for her daughter’s second birthday in September 2021 when her ex-boyfriend broke into her Mesa, Arizona, condo and shot her in the head as she frantically tried to shield their three young children. Doctors had to remove a third of her skull, but Martinez survived. She left the hospital facing […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Ahead of House debt ceiling vote, Biden shores up Democrats and McCarthy scrambles for GOP support

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hard-fought to the end, the debt ceiling and budget cuts package is heading toward a crucial U.S. House vote as President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy assemble a coalition of centrist Democrats and Republicans to push it to passage over fierce blowback from conservatives and some progressive dissent. Biden is sending […]

1 day ago

FILE - Former state Rep. Michael DiMassa, left, arrives at U.S. District Court in Hartford, Conn., ...

Associated Press

Former Connecticut lawmaker to be sentenced for coronavirus aid thefts

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut state representative is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday for stealing more than $1.2 million from the city of West Haven — most of it in federal coronavirus-related aid — and using a good chunk of it to fuel his gambling addiction. Michael DiMassa, 32, a West Haven Democrat, […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

How AP and Equilar calculated CEO pay