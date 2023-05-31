Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

2 teams, 2 chances at titles: Heat, Panthers ready for their finals tests

May 30, 2023, 9:58 PM

The Florida Panthers pose with the Prince of Wales trophy after winning Game 4 of the NHL hockey St...

The Florida Panthers pose with the Prince of Wales trophy after winning Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DENVER (AP) — They were No. 8 seeds. They barely got into the playoffs after up-and-down regular seasons. They had to face the No. 1 overall seeds in Round 1 of the postseason. They had to win Game 7s in Boston just to keep their seasons alive. They are Eastern Conference champions. They are each four wins from a championship.

This is the story of the Miami Heat and the Florida Panthers.

And it could have an ending like none other.

There’s never been a season where one city — or one metro area, in this case — has gotten to celebrate both winning both the NBA title and the NHL’s Stanley Cup. There have been nine previous tries; in two cases there’s been an NHL title and no NBA crown, in three cases there’s been an NBA title and no NHL crown, and in the four other cases both teams have lost.

South Florida has a chance to change that. Larry, meet Stanley. Stanley, meet Larry.

“That would be insane. … If that would ever happen, that would truly be unbelievable,” said Florida star Matthew Tkachuk, who had three game-winning goals for the Panthers in their East finals win over Carolina. “It’s just great how both fan bases have been able to root together.”

It’ll continue to be that way. The NBA Finals start in Denver on Thursday night with the Heat taking on the Nuggets; the Stanley Cup Final starts in Las Vegas on Saturday night with the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Panthers.

There could be as many as 14 championship-series games involving the Heat and Panthers in a span of 19 days. Starting Thursday, there will be eight games in a span of 10 days — no game for either sport on June 2, no game for either sport on June 6, and four games in a four-night span in South Florida starting June 7. And there’s never two games on the same night, either.

“I know it’s fun to watch,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “I’m not sure what they’re doing, but it’s 5-on-5, right? I get that. There’s a connection now between the two teams through sports fans down here. So, there’s hockey fans that are probably like me, but now they’re dialed into that because it’s just a great story. And it’s fun to be a part of it.”

PANTHERS ROAD

Got into playoffs as second wild-card from Eastern Conference. Beat Boston 4-3 in Round 1 (winning a Game 7 in Boston), beat Toronto 4-1 in Round 2, beat Carolina 4-0 in East finals.

HEAT ROAD

Got into playoffs after winning second play-in game. Beat Milwaukee 4-1 in Round 1, beat New York 4-2 in Round 2, beat Boston 4-3 in East finals (winning a Game 7 in Boston).

PAST INSTANCES OF TWO FINALISTS

1957: Boston Celtics win NBA Finals, Boston Bruins lose Stanley Cup Final.

1958: Celtics and Bruins both lose.

1972: New York Knicks lose NBA Finals, New York Rangers lose Stanley Cup Final.

1974: Celtics win, Bruins lose.

1980: Philadelphia 76ers lose NBA Finals, Philadelphia Flyers lose Stanley Cup Final.

1992: Chicago Bulls win NBA Finals, Chicago Blackhawks lose Stanley Cup Final.

1994: Knicks lose, Rangers win.

2003: New Jersey Nets lose NBA Finals, New Jersey Devils win Stanley Cup Final.

2016: Golden State Warriors lose NBA Finals, San Jose Sharks lose Stanley Cup Final.

National News

Associated Press

Jaguar recalls I-Pace electric vehicles due to fire risk in batteries made by LG Energy Solution

DETROIT (AP) — Jaguar is recalling more than 6,000 I-Pace electric SUVs in the U.S. due to the risk of the high-voltage battery overheating and catching fire. The recall is the latest in a series of electric vehicle battery recalls because of the potential for fires. Documents posted Wednesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic […]

6 hours ago

FILE - A 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refuge named Little Amal walks around Grand Central...

Associated Press

Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a Syrian refugee, will travel the US

NEW YORK (AP) — Little Amal, a 12-foot (3.7-meter) puppet of a Syrian refugee, will journey across the United States this fall, visiting key places in America’s history to raise awareness about immigration and migration. The puppet of the 10-year-old girl will visit the U.S. Capitol, Boston Common, Joshua Tree National Park and the U.S.-Mexico […]

6 hours ago

FILE – California Gov. Gavin Newsom talks with union electricians at Proxima Solar Farm outside P...

Associated Press

Facing sweltering summers, California’s Newsom floats plan for state to buy energy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — For most of the year, California’s quest to rid itself of fossil fuels seems on track: Electric cars populate highways while energy from wind, solar and water provides much of the power for homes and businesses. Then it gets hot, and everyone in the nation’s most populous state turns on their […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Dr. Judea Pearl, left, father of American journalist Daniel Pearl, right, who was killed by ...

Associated Press

Daniel Pearl scholarship winner wants to change society through music

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A student who said he got goosebumps the first time he played the violin in an orchestra is this year’s recipient of a college scholarship given in honor of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl, who was kidnapped and killed in Pakistan in January 2002 while investigating a story on terrorism. […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: May 28 The Washington Post on the debt limit Finally, President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) have reached a deal to avert an embarrassing — and potentially disastrous — U.S. default. It’s hard to view this as a celebratory moment given how […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

How AP and Equilar calculated CEO pay

For its annual analysis of CEO pay, The Associated Press used data provided by Equilar, an executive data firm. Equilar examined regulatory filings detailing the pay packages of 343 executives. Equilar looked at companies in the S&P 500 index that filed proxy statements with federal regulators between Jan. 1 and April 30, 2023. To avoid […]

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

2 teams, 2 chances at titles: Heat, Panthers ready for their finals tests