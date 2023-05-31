Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

North Korea’s failed satellite launch triggers public confusion, security jitters in neighbors

May 31, 2023, 4:10 AM

A woman looks at her mobile phone with an emergency evacuation warning text message sent to Seoul r...

A woman looks at her mobile phone with an emergency evacuation warning text message sent to Seoul residents as she watches a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. North Korea's attempt to put the country's first spy satellite into space failed Wednesday in a setback to leader Kim Jong Un's push to boost his military capabilities as tensions with the United States and South Korea rise. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s launch of a spy satellite on Wednesday ended in an embarrassing failure, but still prompted public confusion and security jitters in neighboring South Korea and Japan, which are wary of the North’s growing weapons arsenal.

About 14 minutes after the launch at 6:27 a.m., authorities in Seoul, South Korea’s capital, sent text messages to all mobile phones in the city urging people to prepare to move to safer places, without explaining the reason. In some areas, the warning was broadcast over loudspeakers.

Then, about 22 minutes later, the Interior and Safety Ministry sent messages to Seoul residents saying the earlier warning was sent in error. Ministry officials said it was only intended for people living on a front-line island off the west coast that is closer to the rocket’s flight path, and that a warning had been sent to them at 6:29 a.m.

Seoul, a city of 10 million people, is only an hour’s drive from the heavily fortified border with rival North Korea. It would only take a few minutes for forward-deployed North Korean missiles to reach Seoul.

But it’s extremely rare for South Korea to issue such missile alerts, even though North Korea has conducted more than 100 missile tests in the past 17 months. Wednesday’s text messages were only the third of their kind since 2016.

South Korea’s military said it asks the safety ministry to send such phone alerts only when North Korean rockets fly in the direction of South Korean territory or falling debris is expected. Most North Korean launches have ended with weapons falling harmlessly in the ocean, except in a few cases when missiles were sent over Japan.

Social media in South Korea were abuzz with criticism of the alert message.

“Is it OK for us to receive an alert at 6:41 a.m.? If a real missile was launched, it could have landed in Seoul earlier than the alert message,” one Twitter user said.

Others complained that the alert didn’t provide any useful details, such as why they needed to go to safer places and where to go.

“People received a flurry of texts today, but nothing really happened. When they receive evacuation alerts next time, their thinking would be, ‘It’s going to be fine, let’s wait a little,’’’ said Betty Lee, an English teacher in Seoul.

Another Seoul resident said she struggled to calm her crying 10-year-old daughter who begged her not to go to work after the early morning alert.

“She kept crying as we turned on the TV news to see what was going on. She thought things were going to fall from the sky,” said the resident, who asked to be identified only by her family name, Byeon, citing privacy concerns.

Later Wednesday, Seoul City Mayor Oh Se-hoon apologized for causing confusion for many residents. He described the incident as a possible overreaction by an official, not a mistaken alert, saying that safety-related issues must be dealt with aggressively.

In Japan, authorities activated a missile warning system at 6:30 a.m. for Okinawa prefecture in the southwest, which was believed to be in the rocket’s path. The advisory was lifted more than 30 minutes later after the government determined that the rocket wasn’t heading to Japan.

Residents of Okinawa said they returned to their daily lives as schools and businesses opened as usual, though they still worried about a possible second launch attempt by North Korea. Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said Japan will continue to deploy missile defense systems on a number of remote southern islands, at least until North Korea’s announced launch window ends June 11.

Eri Nakajima, a hotel employee in Naha, Okinawa’s capital, said her family woke up when the alert went off on all of their mobile phones. She said she has frequently heard of North Korean missile launches in the past, but was still worried when she saw a map of Okinawa flashing in yellow on TV.

“About 80% to 90% of my feeling was that it would be OK, but I also worried that something might go wrong and debris might come falling down,” Nakajima said.

Yui Nose, a cafe owner in Naha, said residents were asked to turn off ventilation fans in their kitchens and seal off windows.

“It was scary because there was nothing we could do about it. There are no underground shelters here.” she said.

Shigeyuki Azuma, a jewelry shop owner in Naha, said he’s worried about a negative impact on local tourism.

“But we cannot do anything about it and just have to leave it to the government to take measures,” Azuma said.

___

Lai reported from Okinawa. Associated Press journalists Hiro Komae in Okinawa and Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo contributed to this report.

Politics

Associated Press

Zimbabwe summons US deputy ambassador over ‘meddling’ election tweets

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s foreign ministry has summoned the United States’ deputy ambassador over a series of tweets the embassy sent calling for a peaceful election in a country that has a history of violent and disputed votes. The ministry accused the embassy of “election-related social media posts bordering on activism and meddling in […]

4 hours ago

A poster with pictures of Crown Prince Hussein and his fiancee, Saudi architect Rajwa Alseif is pos...

Associated Press

Who are the bride and groom in Jordan’s royal wedding?

He’s heir to the throne in one of the oldest monarchies in the Middle East and a descendant of the Prophet Muhammad. She’s a Saudi architect with an aristocratic pedigree of her own. Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, 28, and Rajwa Alseif, 29, are to be married on Thursday at a palace wedding […]

1 day ago

Vanessa Martinez attends a Survivors Speak rally at the Arizona Capitol advocating for a bill to fu...

Associated Press

Takeaways from AP’s report on legislative reforms to victim compensation programs

Across the country, violent crime victims are using their stories to push for changes to state compensation programs meant to help them with medical bills, relocation, funerals or other expenses. Vanessa Martinez, who survived a gunshot wound to the head, has turned to speaking at rallies supporting legislation to fund a pilot trauma-recovery center in […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Ahead of House debt ceiling vote, Biden shores up Democrats and McCarthy scrambles for GOP support

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hard-fought to the end, the debt ceiling and budget cuts package is heading toward a crucial U.S. House vote as President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy assemble a coalition of centrist Democrats and Republicans to push it to passage over fierce blowback from conservatives and some progressive dissent. Biden is sending […]

1 day ago

FILE - Former state Rep. Michael DiMassa, left, arrives at U.S. District Court in Hartford, Conn., ...

Associated Press

Former Connecticut lawmaker to be sentenced for coronavirus aid thefts

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut state representative is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday for stealing more than $1.2 million from the city of West Haven — most of it in federal coronavirus-related aid — and using a good chunk of it to fuel his gambling addiction. Michael DiMassa, 32, a West Haven Democrat, […]

1 day ago

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis greets audience members during a campai...

Associated Press

DeSantis looks to connect with voters during 1st full day of campaigning in Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Donald Trump. The Florida governor has appearances in Sioux City, Council Bluffs, Pella and Cedar Rapids, packing in early events in the state whose caucuses kick off the GOP presidential primary voting. From there, he will head to New Hampshire on Thursday and South Carolina on Friday. At his Iowa […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

North Korea’s failed satellite launch triggers public confusion, security jitters in neighbors