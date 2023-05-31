Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

US, Europe working on voluntary AI code of conduct as calls grow for regulation

May 31, 2023, 9:04 AM

Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President for A Europe Fit for the Digital Age and Competition, ...

Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President for A Europe Fit for the Digital Age and Competition, left, shakes hands with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a stakeholder event, in connection to the Trade and Technology Council (TTC) meeting between Europe and the United States, in Lulea, Sweden, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LONDON (AP) — The United States and Europe are drawing up a voluntary code of conduct for artificial intelligence, a top European Union official said Wednesday, as the developing technology triggers warnings about the risks it poses to humanity and growing calls for regulation.

The voluntary code would bridge the gap while the 27-nation EU works on groundbreaking AI rules that won’t take effect for up to three years, European Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager said at a meeting of the EU-U.S. Trade and Technology Council, which is jointly led by American and European officials.

“We need accountable artificial intelligence. Generative AI is a complete game changer,” Vestager said, adding that a draft of the code was expected within weeks.

She said officials will seek feedback from industry players, invite parties to sign up and promised “very, very soon a final proposal for industry to commit to voluntarily,” she said at a press conference after the council’s meeting in Sweden.

The council has “an important role to play in helping establish voluntary codes of conduct that would be open to all like-minded countries,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

The stirring fears about the risks they pose, setting off a global debate about how to design guardrails for the technology.

Scientists and tech leaders warned that mitigating AI risks should be a global priority because it could lead to human extinction, according to a statement posted online Tuesday and signed by hundreds of experts.

Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, signed that statement and has suggested that AI should be regulated by a U.S. or international agency.

The EU is at the forefront of the global movement to regulate artificial intelligence with its sweeping AI Act. The legislation is set for final negotiations, with political approval expected by year’s end.

But those rules won’t take effect for two to three years “in the best possible case,” while AI technology is developing “by the month,” Vestager said.

Politics

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang at right meets with...

Associated Press

UN envoy for Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer to leave post in June

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Noeleen Heyzer, the U.N. special envoy for conflict-torn Myanmar, will be leaving the job in June, the United Nations announced Wednesday. She took on the job in October 2021 following the military coup in February of that year that ousted the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and has […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas governor appoints John Scott as interim attorney general after Paxton impeached

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday appointed John Scott to temporarily serve as Texas’ attorney general after the House of Representatives voted to impeach Ken Paxton, a Republican, over allegations of misconduct and crimes. The trial in the state Senate that could result in his permanent removal. The Senate has set the […]

12 hours ago

FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House C...

Associated Press

Coal firms owned by family of West Virginia governor sued over unpaid penalties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Thirteen coal companies owned by the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice are being sued over unpaid penalties for previous mining law violations that the federal government says pose health and safety risks or threaten environmental harm. Justice, who was not named in the lawsuit, accused the Biden administration of […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks prior to signing the budget at a ceremony at a grocery s...

Associated Press

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin sends 100 National Guard soldiers to US-Mexican border

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s Glenn Youngkin is joining the list of Republican governors sending soldiers or other state law enforcement officers to the U.S. border with Mexico. Youngkin announced Wednesday that in response to a request from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott he had signed an executive order directing the deployment of 100 Virginia National […]

12 hours ago

Bulldozers and heavy trucks are seen cleaning the ground of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Cent...

Associated Press

Police in Atlanta arrest 3 behind bail fund supporting protests against police training complex

ATLANTA (AP) — Police on Wednesday arrested three key Atlanta organizers who have been aiding protesters against the city’s proposed police and fire training center, striking at the structure that supports the fight against what opponents derisively call “Cop City.” The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced its agents and Atlanta police had arrested three officers […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart looks on during his town hall meeting on March 31, 2017, ...

Associated Press

Chris Stewart, 6-term Utah Republican, resigning from Congress

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart on Wednesday announced plans to resign his Utah seat due to his wife’s illness, triggering a special election to replace him in a reliably Republican district. “I can say with pride that I have been an effective leader for my beloved home state, and I’m honored […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

US, Europe working on voluntary AI code of conduct as calls grow for regulation