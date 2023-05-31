Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Arizona governor urging Biden to designate tribally proposed monument at Grand Canyon

May 31, 2023, 4:27 PM | Updated: 4:46 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is urging President Joe Biden to use the Antiquities Act to designate the tribally proposed Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument.

In a letter dated Tuesday, Hobbs told Biden that she is committed to preserving cultural and natural treasures throughout Arizona and said the Grand Canyon is a “culturally sacred place stewarded by Indigenous Peoples for centuries.”

Hobbs wrote that in addition to tribal voices, her office has “heard from people across the political spectrum including sporting groups, faith leaders, outdoor recreation businesses, conservation groups and others from a broad array of interests that support this monument designation.”

Hobbs also said she “can think of no better use of the Antiquities Act than to protect our state’s namesake treasure.”

She said the Arizona Game and Fish Department will retain its existing authority related to the management, control and regulation of fish and wildlife “so that this authority is clearly delineated prior to the years-long formation of a monument management plan.”

National News

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center, jokes around with forwards Vlatko Cancar, left, and Jef...

Associated Press

Betting interest expected to be down with NBA, NHL finals lacking marquee matchups

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NBA Finals could’ve featured glamour teams like the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers, and conventional thinking before the NHL playoffs stated the dominant Boston Bruins and star-studded Edmonton Oilers were on a near-collision course to meet in the Stanley Cup Final. All four teams are out, and what could’ve […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Federal Reserve likely to skip interest rate hike at its next meeting in June, hike later

WASHINGTON (AP) — Leading Federal Reserve officials are sending out stronger signals that they will forego an interest rate increase at the central bank’s next meeting in June, though they indicate hikes could resume later this year. “Skipping a rate hike at a coming meeting would allow (Fed policymakers) to see more data before making […]

17 hours ago

Officers salute as Air Force One takes off with President Joe Biden aboard at Andrews Air Force Bas...

Associated Press

Air Force picks Colorado for more Space Force missions as politics loom over headquarters decision

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force announced the permanent location for many more U.S. Space Force units Wednesday — and none of them are in Huntsville, Alabama, suggesting the service may be moving ahead with at least part of the design it originally sought for the new force before it became entangled in politics. Four […]

17 hours ago

This booking photo provided by the Austin, Texas, Police Department shows Raul Meza Jr. Meza Jr., a...

Associated Press

Texas girl’s killer faces new murder charges, with more possible, police say

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A man run out of multiple cities and towns across Texas after he served prison time for the slaying of an 8-year-old girl in the 1980s has been arrested in connection with two other murders, and police say they are reopening several cold cases that could be linked to him. Raul […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Man pleads guilty to picking up Yellowstone bison calf that was rejected by herd, euthanized

MAMMOTH, Wyo. (AP) — A man from Hawaii pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge alleging he picked up a bison calf in Yellowstone National Park, causing the animal’s herd to reject it and leading park officials to kill it rather than allow it to be a hazard to visitors. A federal magistrate judge ordered the […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Trial opens for 3 charged with aiding Chinese campaign to pressure expats into returning home

NEW YORK (AP) — An American sleuth and two Chinese men faced jurors Wednesday in the first trial to come out of U.S. claims that China’s government has tried to harass, intimidate and arm-twist dissidents and others abroad into returning home. Michael McMahon, Zheng Congying and Zhu Yong are charged with being part of a […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Arizona governor urging Biden to designate tribally proposed monument at Grand Canyon