Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Body of Missouri ER doctor found in Arkansas lake had apparent gunshot wound

May 31, 2023, 8:58 AM | Updated: 7:26 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A missing emergency room doctor from Missouri was found dead in Arkansas from an apparent gunshot wound, authorities confirmed Wednesday. But they are still investigating what happened in the week since he was last seen.

A kayaker discovered the body of 49-year-old Dr. John Forsyth on Tuesday in Beaver Lake, a large reservoir in northwestern Arkansas, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. No further information would immediately be released, authorities said, and they didn’t specify if he was shot by someone else or if the wound was self-inflicted.

The doctor’s unlocked vehicle with his wallet, two phones, a laptop and other items had been found Sunday near a city-run public pool in Cassville, the town in the Missouri Ozarks where he worked, said his brother Richard Forsyth. The body was found at a location about 20 miles (32 kilometers) away, Arkansas authorities say. Cassville is about 200 miles south of Kansas City.

Surveillance video from the pool shows John Forsyth’s black Infiniti pulling into the parking lot, and a white SUV can be seen parking near him a few minutes later, his brother said in an interview Wednesday.

“We’re devastated, especially at the nature of his passing,” Richard Forsyth said. He said Wednesday evening that police had given the family no new details other than investigations into his brother’s death and how he went missing were continuing in both states.

The last time the two brothers met in person was at dinner on Wednesday, May 17.

“I told him this is the happiest I’d seen him in a long time. His divorce was final May 11, and I think that gave him energy for the future,” Richard Forsyth said in an earlier interview.

John Forsyth had recently become engaged to be married, his brother said, and his fiancée was the last known person to communicate with him, texting at around 7 a.m. on Sunday, May 21.

The doctor was reported missing that same day when he didn’t arrive for work at Mercy Hospital, police have said.

Richard Forsyth said the family was mystified by his brother’s death and rejected the theory that he might have taken his own life.

“I don’t believe it,” he said. “John would never do that. I won’t accept that possibility.”

John Forsyth was the father of eight children, his brother said, and was so dedicated to his work that he never missed a day, stayed in an RV near the hospital when he was on call, and was never late for his difficult shifts in the emergency room.

His brother-in-law Jason Musgrave in a call with The Associated Press Wednesday from Ozark, Missouri, also rejected the idea of John Forsyth dying by suicide.

“I feel like it is foul play. I feel like it has to have been,” Musgrave said, adding that it was also hard to imagine that anyone who knew him would want to hurt him.

“He was funny and engaging and the life of a party,” Musgrave said. He said the news that his brother-in-law’s body had been found had hit the family like a “bus load of bricks.”

Messages seeking comment from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Cassville police on Wednesday were not immediately returned.

When the doctor’s vehicle was found, several law enforcement agencies searched about a 9-mile (15-kilometer) radius around the aquatic park using people, dogs and drones. Forsyth’s family set up a Facebook page seeking information.

Gina Forsyth-Farlaino said her brother was smart, confident, loved to help people and was devoted to his family. In the days since his disappearance, she said the family has heard at least three stories of people who he persuaded not to take their own lives. But Forsyth never mentioned those cases to his family, she recalled in an interview Wednesday from Price, Utah.

“I miss him terribly,” Forsyth-Farlaino said. “And I’m devastated that he’s not here.”

_____

AP writer Lisa Baumann contributed from Bellingham, Washington.

National News

Associated Press

San Francisco man convicted of murder for beating roommate during Zoom call and burning her alive

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A jury has convicted a San Francisco man of killing his 79-year-old roommate by beating her with a baseball bat and lighting her on fire. The attack was partially captured on Zoom. Min Jian Guan, 63, was found guilty of first-degree murder on Tuesday for the June 14, 2020, death of […]

20 hours ago

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, as his top political ai...

Associated Press

Aide fired by George Santos says he got his job after sending money to Republican’s deputy

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who briefly worked as an aide to U.S. Rep. George Santos says he got his job after sending a series of payments to one of the Republican’s top deputies. Derek Myers, 31, told staff of the House’s ethics subcommittee during an interview Wednesday that while he was trying to […]

20 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump, Greg Norman, LIV Golf CEO, right, and Paul Myler, deputy head of mis...

Associated Press

Reports: Prosecutors have tape of Trump discussing holding onto classified doc after leaving office

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Department prosecutors have obtained an audio recording of former President Donald Trump from after he left office in which he talks about holding onto a classified Pentagon document related to a potential attack on Iran, according to media reports. CNN first reported that Trump suggested on the recording that he wanted […]

20 hours ago

FILE - U.N secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses the media during a visit to the U.N. office...

Associated Press

UN chief implicitly criticizes Cambodia’s upcoming elections after top opposition party ban

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres implicitly criticized Cambodia’s upcoming elections Wednesday for failing to be inclusive, after the top opposition party was not allowed to register. The Candlelight Party would have been the sole credible challenger to the governing Cambodian People’s Party in the July elections, but the country’s Constitutional Council last […]

20 hours ago

FILE - A house burns on Platina Road at the Zogg Fire near Ono, Calif., on Sept. 27, 2020. A Northe...

Associated Press

California judge dismisses criminal charges against PG&E in 2020 fatal fire

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — A California judge on Wednesday dismissed all charges against Pacific Gas & Electric in connection to a 2020 fatal wildfire sparked by its equipment that destroyed hundreds of homes and killed four people, including an 8-year-old child. The utility also reached a $50 million settlement agreement with the Shasta County District […]

20 hours ago

This booking image provided by Adams County, Illl., administration, shows Timothy Bliefnick of Quin...

Associated Press

Former ‘Family Feud’ contestant Timothy Bliefnick guilty in wife’s slaying

QUINCY, Ill. (AP) — A jury Wednesday convicted a former contestant on the television game show “Family Feud” of first-degree murder and home invasion in the slaying of his estranged wife in western Illinois. Timothy Bliefnick, 40, was found guilty in the Feb. 23 shooting death of Rebecca Bliefnick. The Adams County Circuit Court jury […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Body of Missouri ER doctor found in Arkansas lake had apparent gunshot wound