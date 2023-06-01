Close
San Francisco man convicted of murder for beating roommate during Zoom call and burning her alive

May 31, 2023, 7:40 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A jury has convicted a San Francisco man of killing his 79-year-old roommate by beating her with a baseball bat and lighting her on fire. The attack was partially captured on Zoom.

Min Jian Guan, 63, was found guilty of first-degree murder on Tuesday for the June 14, 2020, death of Yu Quin Sun in the Richmond District. He also was convicted of elder abuse.

“The beating was partially captured on Zoom and seen by a witness participating in a virtual class with the victim” during the pandemic lockdown, said a statement Tuesday from the district attorney’s office.

The witness reported seeing the woman being knocked down and hit, the statement said.

Guan then lit the woman on fire while she was still alive, prosecutors said.

Police were called and Guan was arrested in an upstairs bedroom.

“The defendant targeted a vulnerable 79-year-old with a campaign of abuse and harassment culminating in her death,” Assistant District Attorney Leigh Frazier said in the statement. “I am pleased the jury has held him accountable for his actions.”

The statement didn’t mention a motive for the killing.

“This was a horrific and brutal killing,” District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in the statement. “While nothing can bring the victim back to her family, I hope that this verdict brings them a sense of closure and justice.”

Guan is facing 25 years to life in state prison when he is sentenced next month.

