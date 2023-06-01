Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Stock market today: Asian shares mostly rise after House approves debt ceiling deal

Jun 1, 2023, 12:10 AM

Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquart...

Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, June 1, 2023. Asian benchmarks were mostly higher Thursday after the U.S. House of Representatives approved a debt ceiling and budget cuts package, avoiding a default crisis. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TOKYO (AP) — Asian benchmarks were mostly higher Thursday after the United States House of Representatives approved a debt ceiling and budget cuts package, avoiding a default crisis.

But the enthusiasm was muted by worries about the Chinese economy after disappointing recent data on a recovery in the world’s second largest economy, and a key driver of regional growth.

“Following recent disappointing economic data from China, the real economy levered stocks are likely to underperform. If economic data from China continues to miss expectations, more participants could start to forecast a lower China GDP for the quarters ahead,” Anderson Alves at ActivTrades said.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.8% to finish at 31,148.01. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.3% to 7,110.80. South Korea’s Kospi quickly lost early gains to dip 0.3% to 2,570.80. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added nearly 0.1% to 18,251.83, while the Shanghai Composite slipped less than 0.1% to 3,202.44.

If the debt deal also passes in the Senate, government checks will continue to go out and it would prevent financial upheaval at home and abroad ahead of the Monday deadline when the Treasury said the U.S. would run out of money to pay its debts.

Wall Street slipped as stocks slumped worldwide Wednesday on worries about the strength of the global economy and inflation.

The S&P 500 fell 25.69, or 0.6%, to 4,179.83. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 134.51, or 0.4%, to 32,908.27, and the Nasdaq composite lost 82.14, or 0.6%, to 12,935.29.

Wall Street has been able to hold up pretty well recently, largely because of gains for a handful of tech companies and others getting swept up in the buzz around artificial intelligence. The S&P 500 managed to close out May with a modest gain.

Wall Street stocks pared their losses in the afternoon after a Federal Reserve official hinted the central bank may hold rates steady at its next meeting in two weeks.

Worries have been rising about an economic slowdown under the weight of much higher interest rates. The Federal Reserve has raised rates at a furious pace since early 2022 in hopes of getting inflation under control. But high rates work by hurting the economy and hitting prices for investments.

“We see this as a race for weakness between inflation and economic activity,” said Tony Roth, chief investment officer at Wilmington Trust.

Either inflation needs to break lower to return to the Fed’s target, which would allow it to go easier on interest rates, or the economy will fall into recession. Roth said both the economy and inflation have remained strong for longer than he expected: “It’s a very slow race to the bottom.”

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.62% from 3.70% late Tuesday. It helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans that influence the housing and other markets.

The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for Fed action, fell to 4.39% from 4.46%.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 43 cents to $68.52 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 88 cents to $72.66 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged up to 139.67 Japanese yen from 139.29 yen. The euro fell to $1.0683 from $1.0692.

___

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed from New York.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

World

Associated Press

China criticizes US plan for trade deal with Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government criticized the United States’ plans to sign a trade treaty with Taiwan and called on Washington on Thursday to stop official contact with the self-ruled island democracy claimed by Beijing as part of its territory. The agreement due to be signed Thursday comes amid increased Chinese efforts to European politicians […]

4 hours ago

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, left, and Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada shake hand...

Associated Press

US defense chief calls China’s refusal to meet unfortunate during visit to Tokyo for talks

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stressed the importance of communication during a stopover with talks Thursday in Tokyo, calling it unfortunate that his Chinese counterpart refused to meet him at an annual security conference in Singapore, which both men are attending. On the way to the annual Shangri-La Dialogue Asian security […]

4 hours ago

Iranian cleric Sayed Mahdi Tabatabaei looks at stray dogs outside his shelter as they are being fed...

Associated Press

Defying taboos, Shiite cleric in Iran takes in street dogs and nurses them back to health

QOM, Iran (AP) — It’s rare these days for a turbaned cleric in Iran to attract a large following of adoring young fans on Instagram, but Sayed Mahdi Tabatabaei has done it by rescuing street dogs in defiance of a local taboo. Tabatabaei posts regularly — to his more than 80,000 followers — heartbreaking stories […]

1 day ago

A poster with pictures of Crown Prince Hussein and his fiancee, Saudi architect Rajwa Alseif is pos...

Associated Press

Jordan’s future king, Saudi bride to tie the knot in palace ceremony signaling continuity of rule

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — The future king of Jordan and an architect from Saudi Arabia linked to her country’s own monarchy are getting married on Thursday in a palace celebration that introduces him to the world and emphasizes continuity in an Arab state prized for its longstanding stability. The union of Crown Prince Hussein, 28, […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

China accuses US of interfering in training exercise before aerial confrontation

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Defense Ministry accused the U.S. of “interference and surveillance” of a naval exercise in the South China Sea ahead of an incident in which a Chinese fighter pilot flew at high speed in front of a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance plane, underscoring the rupture in contacts between their militaries. A statement […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Real-life ‘Fast and Furious’: Car sent flying over tow truck in Georgia, video shows

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — It looks like a scene from a Hollywood blockbuster. A sedan rockets into the air after driving up the ramp of a flatbed tow truck on a Georgia highway. And the whole crash is caught on video by an officer’s body camera. Shocked motorists and law enforcement watched in horror as […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Stock market today: Asian shares mostly rise after House approves debt ceiling deal