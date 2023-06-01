Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Supreme Court revives claims that SuperValu, Safeway overcharged governments for generic drugs

Jun 1, 2023, 8:07 AM | Updated: 9:58 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously revived whistleblower lawsuits claiming that supermarket and pharmacy chains SuperValu and Safeway overcharged government health-care programs for prescription drugs by hundreds of millions of dollars.

The decision gives the whistleblowers another chance to pursue their claims that the companies defrauded the Medicare and Medicaid programs when they reported retail prices for generic prescription drugs, even though they had mainly been sold to customers at deeply discounted prices.

The cases stem from the companies’ effort to match a 2006 decision by Walmart to offer 30-day supplies of many generic drugs for $4.

SuperValu and Safeway matched the discounted price at their pharmacies, but they reported to the federal and various state governments a much higher “usual and customary” price when seeking reimbursement.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed the suits against both companies, holding that their decisions to report the higher prices were “not objectively unreasonable” under the federal False Claims Act.

Writing for the high court Thursday, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the appeals court applied the wrong standard. “What matters for an FCA case is whether the defendant knew the claim was false,” Thomas wrote.

An expert for the whistleblower in the Safeway lawsuit testified that the company received $127 million more than it would have gotten had it reported the discounted price, according to court papers.

In the case against SuperValu, the whistleblower said the company matched Walmart’s discounted price 6.3 million times over 11 years, according to court papers.

A lawyer for the company told the justices at arguments in April that figuring out the correct price to report is harder than it seems.

But Thomas said the whistleblowers had amassed evidence showing that executives believed the discounted prices should have been reported and took steps to hide the lower prices from state and federal authorities.

The justices did not issue a final ruling on the claims, which will be left for lower courts to sort out.

National News

FILE - Roberto Minuta of Prosper, Texas, leaves federal court in Washington, Jan. 23, 2023. Minuta,...

Associated Press

Oath Keeper who guarded Roger Stone before Jan. 6 attack gets more than 4 years in prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — A member of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group who was part of a security detail for Roger Stone before storming the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Thursday to more than four years in prison. Roberto Minuta, who was seen on video guarding Stone hours before the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Indianapolis man gets 30 years for fatal 2020 shooting of mail carrier

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison, prosecutors said. Tony Cushingberry, 24, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in July 2022 to second-degree murder and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, the U.S. […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Idaho Attorney General candidate Rep. Raul Labrador speaks during the Idaho Republican Party...

Associated Press

Families sue to block Idaho law barring gender-affirming care for minors

The families of two transgender teenagers filed a lawsuit Thursday to block enforcement of Idaho's ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors.

10 hours ago

Remnants of police tape dangle from the railing outside a home following a shooting in Lebanon, Pa....

Associated Press

Adult and teen charged in Pennsylvania shooting that killed 2 young boys, man

LEBANON, Pa. (AP) — Two young boys were playing with kittens in their backyard when shots rang out at a home in eastern Pennsylvania, killing both children and a young man who was the apparent target, authorities said Thursday. An adult and a teen have been charged in the shooting, and police are seeking a […]

10 hours ago

FILE - The Treasury Building is viewed in Washington, May 4, 2021. The United States has announced ...

Associated Press

US sanctions Iranians over alleged assassination plots of former US officials, dissidents

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States on Thursday announced sanctions against a group of Iranian and Turkish people and firms accused of plotting to assassinate former U.S. government officials, dual U.S. and Iranian nationals, and dissidents. Three Iran- and Turkey-based people; a company affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force, which is a […]

10 hours ago

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)Cre...

Associated Press

Supreme Court rules against union in labor dispute involving truck drivers and wet concrete

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a dispute about the pressure that organized labor can exert during a strike, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday against unionized drivers who walked off the job with their trucks full of wet concrete. The decision united liberal and conservative justices in labor’s latest loss at the high court. The lone dissenter […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Supreme Court revives claims that SuperValu, Safeway overcharged governments for generic drugs