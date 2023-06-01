Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Opponents hold ‘day without immigrants’ in Florida to protest new restrictions

Jun 1, 2023, 3:13 PM | Updated: 4:48 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


IMMOKALEE, Fla. (AP) — Across Florida on Thursday, workers didn’t show up at construction sites and tomato fields and scores of restaurants, shops and other small businesses never opened their doors to protest a new state law that imposes restrictions on undocumented immigrants.

Organizers dubbed the protest “a day without immigrants.”

In the Orlando area, dozens of protesters, including some driving trucks with small construction cranes, demonstrated at a busy intersection outside the office of a state lawmaker who had championed the law.

In Immokalee, an area in southwest Florida known for its tomato fields, hundreds of protesters, many with families, marched two miles around the town, chanting and carrying signs.

In Fort Lauderdale, opponents of the law chanted and waved flags outside Isis Cordova’s Latin cuisine restaurant, which was closed in protest.

“I managed to get legal status in this country, and I said one day when I have documents I’m going to raise my voice. I’m also going to speak up for those people who don’t have a voice,” Cordova said. “Because I know what it’s like to be in these shoes on the other side, with that fear and living in the shadows.”

The legislation Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law last month bolsters his migrant relocation program and limits social services for immigrants lacking permanent legal status. It also expands requirements for businesses with more than 25 staffers to use E-Verify, a federal system that determines if employees can legally work in the U.S. Another provision requires hospitals that accept Medicaid to include a citizenship question on intake forms, which critics have said is intended to dissuade immigrants living in the U.S. illegally from seeking medical care.

Last month, the Latino civil rights group LULAC issued a travel advisory for Hispanics, warning that the new law marginalizes immigrant communities and was immoral. Other civil rights groups, including the NAACP and the Human Rights Campaign, also have issued travel advisories for Florida, saying new laws and policies by DeSantis and Republican lawmakers are “openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals.”

DeSantis launched a campaign for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination last week.

A spokesman for the governor’s office on Thursday said the new law targets illegal immigration, not those who are in the U.S. legally.

“The media has been deliberately inaccurate about this distinction between legal and illegal immigration to create this very sort of outrage based on a false premise,” said Jeremy Redfern, press secretary for DeSantis’ office. “Any business that exploits this crisis by employing illegal aliens instead of Floridians will be held accountable. Every country defends its borders with a sovereign right to do so.”

Isaac Dubon, who owns a construction business in South Florida, said immigrants are important to Florida because they do jobs that others won’t.

“We work a lot in this country, 15 or 16 straight hours nonstop,” Dubon said. “We go through a lot. We pay taxes too, like everyone else, and we sustain the country’s economy.”

___

Associated Press reporter Mike Schneider in Orlando, Florida, contributed to this report.

National News

A peregrine falcon takes off from a ledge at 100 S. Wacker Dr. in the Loop, Thursday, June 1, 2023 ...

Associated Press

Peregrine falcons protecting chicks and dive-bombing Chicago pedestrians

CHICAGO (AP) — A pair of peregrine falcon parents are raising three chicks along Chicago’s busy Wacker Drive, and beware to any pedestrian who ventures too closely to their nest. Just ask Chuck Valauskas, who was struck by one of the falcons. The patent attorney was leaving work one day last week, walking below the […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Louisiana ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill for public school classrooms advances in the legislature

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A bill that would broadly ban K-12 public school employees in Louisiana from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity in the classroom is nearing final passage after securing the endorsement of a key Senate committee Thursday. Louisiana’s legislation, which already passed the House and advanced from the Senate Committee on […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Cyclists pass by armored vehicles parked in front of Tiananmen Gate near the square where st...

Associated Press

As China cracks down on dissent, New York City gives refuge to exhibit remembering Tiananmen Square

NEW YORK (AP) — Fangsuo Zhou, now in his 50s, remembers all too well that dispiriting spring day in 1989 when tanks rolled into Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. Communist troops swarmed in to end a pro-democracy protest. University students and others were beaten and bloodied. Hundreds and possibly thousands died. For years, Zhou, who left China […]

17 hours ago

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks at a news conference after the House passed the debt...

Associated Press

‘Shrink the room:’ How Biden and McCarthy struck a debt-limit deal and staved off a catastrophe

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was advice that Mitch McConnell had offered to Kevin McCarthy — and McCarthy alone. But after a first meeting of the top four congressional leaders with the president in early May, the Senate minority leader felt the need to reemphasize his counsel. After returning from the White House that day, McConnell […]

17 hours ago

FILE - The Holy Fire burns in the Cleveland National Forest on Thursday night, Aug. 9, 2018, in Lak...

Associated Press

Man acquitted of igniting massive 2018 Southern California wildfire

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A man was acquitted Thursday of intentionally setting a fire that spread over 36 square miles (93 square kilometers) and burned more than a dozen cabins in remote Southern California canyons five years ago. After a monthlong trial, a jury deliberated for a little more than a day before finding […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Audit finds National Highway Traffic Safety Administration auto safety defect probes are too slow

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government agency charged with keeping the roads safe is slow to investigate automobile safety defects, limiting its ability to handle rapidly changing or severe risks, an audit made public Thursday found. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Office of Defects Investigation doesn’t have an integrated computer system for […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Opponents hold ‘day without immigrants’ in Florida to protest new restrictions