KIRO Newsradio is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see the legendary Diana Ross at Tulalip Casino Amphitheatre on June 21st, 2023! Tickets are on sale now and you can buy them here.

Enter below starting Monday, June 5th, 2023 through Sunday, June 11th, 2023.

Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements. Must be 21 or older to enter this sweepstakes and to attend the event.