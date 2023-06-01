Close
LOCAL NEWS

Seattle area gets second warmest May in nearly 80 years

Jun 1, 2023, 4:53 PM

may warmest month...

(KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY


If it feels this last May has felt especially hot weather-wise, you’d be right — as the final day of the month comes to a close, the Seattle area is pacing for the second warmest May on record dating back to 1945.

KIRO 7 Pinpoint Weather Forecast

The back half of May has seen a handful of 70 and 80 degree days in a month which has typically heralded the end of the rainy season leading into the drier summer months. Through Tuesday of this week, Sea-Tac Airport (where records are measured for the Seattle area) clocked in at an average of 61 degrees for the month combined between highs and lows.

That’s second only to May 2018′s average of 61.2 degrees, and ahead of May 2019 (60.5 degrees), 1958 (60.4), and 1995 (60.1).

This will lead straight into more summer-like weather to kick off June. A warmup starts Thursday to begin June with plenty of highs in the 70s by the weekend, and we could see some 80s Sunday through early next week.

