Utility company damages Queen Anne Ave, partially closing road

A private utility crew damaged a tunnel under a busy block of Queen Anne Avenue North Thursday, and the road is partially shut down in order to make repairs.

This “severe road damage” from the private construction project is blocking the roads with construction, and will likely continue for several weeks.

A block of Queen Anne Avenue is closed between W Roy Street and Mercer Street while the company works on fixing the damage caused by trying to install utilities at a nearby housing development.

The tunnel that was damaged housed the counterbalance for the Queen Anne streetcar that was shut down in 1940. They now must reinforce the tunnel structure and repave the road before it can be reopened.