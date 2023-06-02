Close
LOCAL NEWS

Patagonia accuses Nordstrom of selling fake merch, files lawsuit

Jun 2, 2023, 12:36 PM

Nordstrom patagonia lawsuit...

Nordstrom is being accused by Patagonia of selling fake t-shirts and sweatshirts. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Patagonia is accusing Nordstrom of selling fake merchandise and has filed a lawsuit against the Seattle-based department store chain, according to Business Insider.

In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court, Patagonia said it “has spent decades, and invested millions of dollars, to establish product quality and fair labor practices as pillars of its brand. These counterfeit products prey on Patagonia’s reputation, misleading customers into buying poor quality products that were, on information and belief, made in factories with conditions that do not meet Fair Trade Certified requirements.”

Patagonia accused Nordstrom claims of trademark infringement, unfair competition, counterfeiting, and copyright infringement. It wants the store to stop selling the merchandise, as well as pay monetary damages.

“We are aware of the lawsuit and take these allegations seriously,” Nordstrom wrote in a response in The Fashion Law. “We are currently reviewing the matter.”

Patagonia alleged that Nordstrom was selling fake t-shirts and sweatshirts at its Nordstrom Rack stores. It said the fakes had typographical errors on the tags.

Young Corporation faces $2M fine from WA Department of Labor

Until the lawsuit was filed, Patagonia had a long relationship was Nordstrom.

Patagonia is asking a judge to immediately prevent Nordstrom from manufacturing, producing, sourcing, importing, and selling any products that resemble Patagonia’s products and trademark. The company is also looking for Nordstrom to be forced to recall all of the “counterfeit” Patagonia items it sold and that it pays Patagonia for lost profits and damages.

“The need for litigation is heightened, per Patagonia, by its belief that Nordstrom has willfully ‘marketed and sold substantial quantities of products bearing the counterfeit designs through Nordstrom Rack stores across the country and has profited (and continues to derive commercial benefit) from such sales,'” the lawsuit read. “Nordstrom’s ‘actions have caused and will cause Patagonia irreparable harm for which money damages and other remedies are inadequate,’ and unless it is restrained by this court, Nordstrom ‘will continue expanding its illegal activities and otherwise continue to cause irreparable damage and injury to Patagonia by.'”

