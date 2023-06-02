Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Oath Keeper convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot gets 3 years in latest extremist sentencing

Jun 2, 2023, 10:19 AM

FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers extremist group stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on J...

FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers extremist group stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. David Moerschel, a 45-year-old neurophysiologist from Punta Gorda, Fla., who stormed the U.S. Capitol with other members of the far-right Oath Keepers group, was sentenced Friday to three years in prison for seditious conspiracy and other charges, the latest in a historic string of sentences in the Jan. 6. 2021 attack. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man who stormed the U.S. Capitol with other members of the far-right Oath Keepers group was sentenced Friday to three years in prison for seditious conspiracy and other charges — the latest in a historic string of sentences in the Jan. 6. 2021 attack.

David Moerschel, 45, a neurophysiologist from Punta Gorda, was convicted in January alongside three other members of the antigovernment extremist group for their roles in what prosecutors described as a violent plot to stop the transfer power from former President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden after the 2020 election.

Moerschel was a lower-level defendant among the nine people associated with the Oath Keepers who were were tried for seditious conspiracy. Six were convicted of the rarely used Civil War-era charge in two separate trials, including the group’s founder Stewart Rhodes. Rhodes was sentenced last week to 18 years in prison — a record for a Jan. 6 defendant. Three defendants were cleared of the sedition charge but found guilty of other Jan. 6 crimes.

Prosecutors had sought 10 years in prison for Moerschel, who they say was a lower-level member who helped amass guns and ammunition to stash in a Virginia hotel for a so-called “quick reaction force” that could be quickly shuttled to Washington. The weapons were never deployed. He provided an AR-15 and a Glock semi-automatic handgun, prosecutors said.

“The security of our country and the safety of democracy should not hinge on the impulses of madmen,” Justice Department prosecutor Troy Edwards said.

Moerschel told the judge he was deeply ashamed of forcing his way into the Capitol and joining the riot that seriously injured police officers and sent staffers running in fear.

“When I was on the stairs, your honor, I felt like God said to me, ‘Get out here.’ And I didn’t,” he said in court, his voice cracking with emotion. “I disobeyed God and I broke laws.”

Moerschel was a neurophysiologist who monitored surgical patients under anesthesia before his arrest, though he’s since been fired and now works in construction and landscaping. A former missionary, he is married with three children.

In handing down a sentence far shorter than what prosecutors sought, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta noted that Moerschel committed serious crimes, but wasn’t a top leader or planner in the group. He was in the Capitol for about 12 minutes, and didn’t do anything violent or scream at police officers, he noted. Moerschel quickly disassociated himself with the Oath Keepers after the riot and handed his guns over to police, the judge said.

“Sentencing shouldn’t be vengeful, it shouldn’t be such that it is unduly harsh simply for the sake of being harsh,” said the judge, who also imposed a three-year term of supervised release.

One of Moerschel’s co-defendants, Joseph Hackett, of Sarasota, Florida, is expected to be sentenced later Friday. Hackett repeatedly warned other Oath Keepers about “leaks” and the need to secure their communications before Jan. 6, and later changed his online screen names, authorities have said.

On Jan. 6, both men were dressed in paramilitary gear when they marched into the Capitol with fellow Oath Keepers in a line, or “stack” formation, making their way through the crowd linked together with hands on each other’s shoulders, charging documents stated. The group met up with Rhodes after leaving the Capitol.

Defense attorneys have said there was never a plan to attack the Capitol and the case was largely built on online messages cherry-picked out of context. Moerschel became disillusioned with the Oath Keepers shortly after leaving the Capitol and soon left Washington and the group itself, his lawyer has said.

Moerschel’s attorneys asked for home confinement, arguing that he joined the Oath Keepers chats shortly before the riot and was not a leader.

“He was just in the back following the crowd,” attorney Scott Weinberg told the judge.

The charges against leaders of the Oath Keepers and another far-right extremist group, the Proud Boys, are among the most serious brought in the Justice Department’s sprawling riot investigation. Prosecutors have also won seditious conspiracy convictions in the case against former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio and three other group leaders in what prosecutors said was a separate plot to keep Trump in the White House.

National News

Associated Press

Rights upheld, lawsuit revived against teacher accused of cutting Native American student’s hair

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An appeals court ruling has revived an anti-discrimination lawsuit accusing an Albuquerque teacher of cutting off one Native American girl’s hair and asking another if she was dressed as a “bloody Indian” during class on Halloween. Outrage over the girls’ treatment propelled legislation in New Mexico and beyond that prohibits […]

11 hours ago

This GOES-East GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, June 2, 2023 at 1:21 p.m. EDT., and provided ...

Associated Press

Tropical Storm Arlene, 1st of season, forms in Gulf of Mexico

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Arlene, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, formed Friday in the Gulf of Mexico on a track taking the cyclone south toward the western tip of Cuba. National Hurricane Center forecasters said in a 1:30 p.m. advisory that Arlene had sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

People trapped after building partially collapses near Yale campus

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — New Haven firefighters and other authorities responded Friday to reports of a partial building collapse with people trapped a few blocks away from Yale University. Few details were immediately available. Initial information indicated there was a partial collapse of a building under construction on Lafayette Street and some people were […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Absentee ballots wait to be processed at the Lee County Circuit Clerk's Office in Tupelo, Mi...

Associated Press

Mississippi absentee ballot law harms voters with disabilities, lawsuit says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s new restrictions on absentee ballots could disenfranchise voters who have disabilities by preventing them from receiving help from people they trust, according to a lawsuit that seeks to block the restrictions. The law — set to take effect July 1 — sets a short list of people who can “collect […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Post-mortem exams being performed on 2 dead whales seen floating off New York this week

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — Two dead humpback whales were spotted floating in the waters off New York this week, officials said, part of a troubling rise in whale deaths in the region. Necropsies were being performed Friday to determine what killed the two whales that were first seen Wednesday, one off eastern Long Island and […]

11 hours ago

FILE - A roadblock is seen along Center Sugarbush Lane on Feb. 8, 2023, along Elsie Lake Lane in La...

Associated Press

Federal government lawsuit accuses Wisconsin town of trespassing on tribal reservation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit to force a northern Wisconsin town to pay unspecified damages for failing to renew access easements on American Indian tribal land. U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea filed the action in Madison on Wednesday seeking a declaration that without easements the town of Lac […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Oath Keeper convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot gets 3 years in latest extremist sentencing