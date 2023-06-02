Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

8 construction workers injured as building partially collapses near Yale medical school

Jun 2, 2023, 10:40 AM | Updated: 1:04 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


A building under construction near the Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut, partially collapsed Friday when a concrete pour went awry, injuring eight people including two critically, city officials said, adding there were no fatalities.

City firefighters and other authorities were called to Lafayette Street shortly after 12:30 p.m.

“Our units responded immediately within minutes and found several persons in varying degrees of injury, from broken bones to three that were partially buried under the rubble,” Fire Chief John Alston Jr. said during a news conference.

There were 36 people at the work site at the time, and all were accounted for, officials said. All eight injured people were construction workers. Six were pulled out of the building by firefighters, while two were able to escape on their own, officials said.

“They were doing a concrete pour on this building and as they were pouring concrete a portion of the second floor collapsed onto the first floor and then into the basement,” Mayor Justin Elicker said.

Workers at the site told first responders the concrete was being poured faster than they could spread it, and it pooled too much in one area and caused the collapse, Alston said. First responders had additional urgency to rescue the victims because the concrete was drying, he said.

Elicker said the property is owned by Yale and is being developed into what will be a seven-story residential building by RMS Companies, based in Stamford, Connecticut, which bills itself as a builder of “upscale, modern apartments and luxurious boutique hotels” on its website.

The building is currently two stories high, with two parking levels underground. Plans call for 112 residential units, Elicker said.

“There will be a significant investigation as with any construction situation like this,” the mayor said.

A person who answered the phone at RMS said the company was not commenting at this time.

Investigators with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration were at the scene. City officials said they planned to issue a stop work order at the site until it is safe.

Lafayette Street is a short distance from Yale New Haven Hospital and the Yale School of Medicine and is home to several medical offices, about five blocks from the New Haven Green.

Alston said city emergency officials had been talking about responding to building collapses in recent days, in response to the partial collapse of an apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, on Sunday that left three people missing and feared dead.

“They did some excellent work under some harrowing conditions,” Alston said about New Haven first responders. “I’m very proud of that considering what happened in Iowa recently. We’ve been talking about collapses in our area so they responded admirably.”

National News

FILE - Newly-released inmate George Ballentine holds his prescription medicine Suboxone outside a p...

Associated Press

Maker of anti-addiction drug Suboxone reaches $102.5 million settlement over antitrust claims

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The company that makes the opioid addiction treatment drug Suboxone has agreed to pay $102.5 million to 41 states and the District of Columbia to settle claims that the company engaged in anticompetitive practices, it announced Friday. The agreement with Indivior, based in North Chesterfield, Virginia, averts a trial that was scheduled […]

13 hours ago

FILE - U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate smiles on Aug. 19, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. Wingate ruled T...

Associated Press

US judge condemns Mississippi city’s ‘crime cancer’ as he removes state justice from lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Supreme Court chief justice cannot be sued over a state law that requires him to appoint some judges in the capital city of Jackson, a federal judge wrote Thursday in a ruling that also condemned violence in the city. U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate did not address residents’ constitutional […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Connecticut board votes against banning books after acrimonious debate over sexual content

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut board of education has voted two keep two books on its town’s high school shelves after weeks of acrimonious debate over book-banning that culminated in the resignation of two Republican board members. The remaining members of the Newtown Board of Education unanimously agreed Thursday night on a compromise motion […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Companies reach $1.18 billion deal to resolve claims from ‘forever chemicals’ water contamination

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Three chemical companies said Friday they had reached a $1.18 billion deal to resolve complaints of polluting many U.S. drinking water systems with potentially harmful compounds known as PFAS. DuPont de Nemours Inc., The Chemours Co. and Corteva Inc. said they would establish a fund to compensate water providers for […]

13 hours ago

FILE - The body of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Breann Leath is escorted fro...

Associated Press

Judge allows suspect in Indianapolis officer’s fatal shooting to seek insanity defense

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man charged with fatally shooting an Indianapolis police officer when she responded to a domestic violence call in 2020 will be allowed to seek insanity as a defense as he tries to avoid the death penalty. A Marion Superior Court judge made the ruling Friday and will assign two psychiatrists to […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Boxer Gervonta Davis jailed after moving without permission while on home detention

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore judge has ordered professional boxer Gervonta Davis to serve the remainder of his hit-and-run crash sentence behind bars instead of in home detention after he moved to a luxury hotel and then a new home without the judge’s permission, the state’s attorney’s office confirmed Friday. Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Althea […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

8 construction workers injured as building partially collapses near Yale medical school