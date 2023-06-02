Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Missouri professor not guilty by reason of insanity in stabbing death of colleague

Jun 2, 2023, 11:35 AM

Missouri State history instructor Edward Gutting was found not guilty of first-degree murder of the...

Missouri State history instructor Edward Gutting was found not guilty of first-degree murder of the stabbing death of colleague Marc Cooper by reason of mental disease or defect by Greene County Judge David Jones on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Springfield, Mo. (The Springfield News-Leader via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(The Springfield News-Leader via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A former history professor at Missouri State University charged in the stabbing death of a colleague was found not guilty Friday by reason of insanity.

Greene County Judge David Jones announced his ruling in the case of Edward Gutting, who was charged with first-degree murder in the Springfield News-Leader reported.

The trial was delayed for several years in part by a series of mental evaluations. The judge’s ruling followed a six-day trial.

Marc Cooper, 66, who had retired, suffered more than 40 stab wounds. Gutting’s lawyers said the attack was the result of a schizophrenic hallucination. Gutting was diagnosed as mentally ill by several doctors after his arrest.

But prosecutors said Gutting killed Cooper in a rage fueled by alcohol and stress that stemmed from a series of work-related slights and insults. The tipping point, they said, was Gutting’s belief that Cooper meddled in Gutting’s pursuit of a tenured position.

No sentencing date was set but Jones said Gutting could be housed at a state mental health facility “for the rest of his life.”

National News

This undated image provided by Jason Musgrave shows Dr. John Forsyth. Dr. John Forsyth, a missing e...

Associated Press

Things to know about the case of a Missouri doctor found dead in Arkansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A doctor in the Missouri Ozarks went missing for over a week until his body was found in an Arkansas lake. But the case remains shrouded in mystery as investigators have released few details to his family or the public. WHAT’S KNOWN SO FAR Dr. John Forsyth, 49, was last […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

A Massachusetts man struck and killed his 82-year-old mother with her truck, police say

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man physically assaulted his 82-year-old mother in a hotel parking lot, then struck and killed her with her truck, police said. He was charged with murder. Daniel Uhlman, 53, of Westborough, was also charged with armed assault to murder a person over 60 in connection to Nancy Ulhman’s death […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Virginia Military Cadets leave the barracks while participating in the annual end of the yea...

Associated Press

Military college’s chief of diversity quits amid debate over DEI

The chief diversity officer of the nation’s oldest state-supported military college, Virginia Military Institute, has turned in her resignation amid a debate among alumni over the school’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. Jamica Love took on the new role in July 2021 — a month after a state-sanctioned report found VMI failed to address institutional […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Court battle over interstate travel targets Utah bus stops in Nevada, California

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Utah-based bus company says the neighboring state of Nevada has “declared war” on its interstate travel services, seizing one of its passenger vans and leaving 20 passengers stranded with no ride based on false allegations of operating unsafe vehicles. Nevada transportation officials argue Salt Lake Express is engaged in an […]

15 hours ago

In this artist depeiction, former president Donald Trump, left on screen, and his attorney Todd Bla...

Associated Press

Donald Trump’s lawyers ask judge to exit criminal case, echoing claims of political bias

NEW YORK (AP) — Within hours of his Donald Trump fixed his ire on the judge, complaining that he’s “a Trump hating-judge” with a family full of “Trump haters.” On Friday, the former president’s lawyers doubled down on that criticism, demanding Judge Juan Manuel Merchan step aside from his New York City criminal case because […]

15 hours ago

The Bible is read aloud at the Utah Capitol, Monday, Nov. 25, 2013. The Bible has been banned at el...

Associated Press

Utah district bans Bible in elementary and middle schools ‘due to vulgarity or violence’

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Good Book is being treated like a bad book in Utah after a parent frustrated by efforts to ban materials from schools convinced a suburban district that some Bible verses were too vulgar or violent for younger children. The 72,000-student Davis School District north of Salt Lake City removed […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Missouri professor not guilty by reason of insanity in stabbing death of colleague