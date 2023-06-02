Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Attorney says West Virginia governor refusing to pay judgment in coal lawsuit

Jun 2, 2023, 3:00 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DOVER, Del. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. James Justice is refusing to pay a balance of $1.9 million on a judgment against him and one of his family-owned coal companies in a federal lawsuit, an attorney for a Pennsylvania coal exporter said Friday.

Justice, who is running for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in West Virginia, also has refused to respond to information requests from Xcoal Energy & Resources, which is trying to collect what it is owed, attorney Daniel Garfinkel told a federal judge in Delaware.

“Xcoal has demanded payment. It has not been forthcoming,” he told Judge Leonard Stark.

Friday’s hearing came just days after federal officials filed a lawsuit in Virginia against 13 coal companies owned by the Justice family, saying that they have failed to pay millions of dollars in penalties for mining law violations. Justice is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit. But he nevertheless suggested it is a political ploy to squelch his bid to unseat Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin.

Justice’s companies have been frequently targeted in lawsuits over unpaid bills. In a recent filing in Kentucky, an attorney for the companies noted that only about a dozen of the 100-odd Justice coal and farming companies have continued to actively operate, and that “operating cash is chronically scarce and transferred among companies on a just-in-time basis.” Testimony from company representatives described “a somewhat disorganized organization whose resources are stretched to the limit with respect to both finances and personnel,” the attorney added.

In Delaware, Xcoal sued the coal magnate and two of his companies, Roanoke, Virginia-based Bluestone Energy Sales Corp. and Southern Coal Corp., in 2018, saying that they failed to fulfill an agreement to deliver hundreds of thousands of tons of coal for shipment overseas. Xcoal and Bluestone entered into an agreement in 2017 under which Bluestone would supply Xcoal with 720,000 net tons of metallurgical- grade coal from a mine in Bishop, West Virginia. Southern Coal and Justice guaranteed the payment and performance obligations of Bluestone, a pass-through entity with no assets.

In 2021, Stark ruled that Xcoal was entitled to slightly more than $6.8 million in damages from Justice and Southern Coal. The amount was later increased to more than $10 million to account for pre-judgment interest, post-judgment interest and attorneys’ fees and costs.

A federal appeals court upheld the damage award. Xcoal later collected $8.1 million from a surety bond obtained by the defendants while they appealed Stark’s ruling, but the balance remains unpaid.

“Is there some defense to paying the one point nine million dollars left in the affirmed judgement?” Stark asked John Sensing, an attorney for Justice. “Because as I understand it, we’re only talking about this because your clients are refusing to pay, and therefore you’re forcing the plaintiffs to start execution proceedings on other property that one or more of them own.”

Sensing acknowledged that he could not immediately articulate a reason why the balance should not be paid. He nevertheless said Justice wants to postpone providing any information to Xcoal until discovery responses from the two corporate defendants, Southern Coal and Bluestone, are complete. Justice also plans to seek a protective order to limit public access to any information he might provide, Sensing said.

“The issue, and the governor’s concern, arises from the fact that he’s running for a Senate seat in the state of West Virginia,” he told Stark.

“We do live in highly politically polarized times,” Sensing said. “There’s obviously quite a bit of interest in the governor’s Senate run…. In light of that, the governor is highly concerned about the risk of his personal financial information being inadvertently disclosed as the result of discovery.”

Stark, who ordered attorneys to engage in conversations and submit a status report next Friday, appeared skeptical of Justice’s plan to seek a protective order but said he would keep an open mind.

“I would say, per se, running for office does not give you more rights or less rights than any other litigant,” Stark said.

Spokesman in the governor’s office, and his Senate campaign manager, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

National News

This undated image provided by Jason Musgrave shows Dr. John Forsyth. Dr. John Forsyth, a missing e...

Associated Press

Things to know about the case of a Missouri doctor found dead in Arkansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A doctor in the Missouri Ozarks went missing for over a week until his body was found in an Arkansas lake. But the case remains shrouded in mystery as investigators have released few details to his family or the public. WHAT’S KNOWN SO FAR Dr. John Forsyth, 49, was last […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

A Massachusetts man struck and killed his 82-year-old mother with her truck, police say

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man physically assaulted his 82-year-old mother in a hotel parking lot, then struck and killed her with her truck, police said. He was charged with murder. Daniel Uhlman, 53, of Westborough, was also charged with armed assault to murder a person over 60 in connection to Nancy Ulhman’s death […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Virginia Military Cadets leave the barracks while participating in the annual end of the yea...

Associated Press

Military college’s chief of diversity quits amid debate over DEI

The chief diversity officer of the nation’s oldest state-supported military college, Virginia Military Institute, has turned in her resignation amid a debate among alumni over the school’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. Jamica Love took on the new role in July 2021 — a month after a state-sanctioned report found VMI failed to address institutional […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Court battle over interstate travel targets Utah bus stops in Nevada, California

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Utah-based bus company says the neighboring state of Nevada has “declared war” on its interstate travel services, seizing one of its passenger vans and leaving 20 passengers stranded with no ride based on false allegations of operating unsafe vehicles. Nevada transportation officials argue Salt Lake Express is engaged in an […]

15 hours ago

In this artist depeiction, former president Donald Trump, left on screen, and his attorney Todd Bla...

Associated Press

Donald Trump’s lawyers ask judge to exit criminal case, echoing claims of political bias

NEW YORK (AP) — Within hours of his Donald Trump fixed his ire on the judge, complaining that he’s “a Trump hating-judge” with a family full of “Trump haters.” On Friday, the former president’s lawyers doubled down on that criticism, demanding Judge Juan Manuel Merchan step aside from his New York City criminal case because […]

15 hours ago

The Bible is read aloud at the Utah Capitol, Monday, Nov. 25, 2013. The Bible has been banned at el...

Associated Press

Utah district bans Bible in elementary and middle schools ‘due to vulgarity or violence’

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Good Book is being treated like a bad book in Utah after a parent frustrated by efforts to ban materials from schools convinced a suburban district that some Bible verses were too vulgar or violent for younger children. The 72,000-student Davis School District north of Salt Lake City removed […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Attorney says West Virginia governor refusing to pay judgment in coal lawsuit