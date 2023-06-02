Close
Washington man climbing Mount Rainier dies near summit

Jun 2, 2023, 4:59 PM

MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL PARK, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state man who was trying to summit Mount Rainier this week collapsed and died near the top of the mountain in the national park, officials said.

National Park Service officials said Friday that Brian Harper, of Bremerton, collapsed about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday near the top of the 14,441-foot (4,402-meter) mountain while on a guided climb led by Alpine Ascents International.

Guides could not detect a pulse and CPR on the 41-year-old was unsuccessful, officials said.

Climbing guides with Alpine Ascents and Rainier Mountaineering worked with National Park Service climbing and aviation rangers to bring Harper’s body down from the summit.

Weather conditions were “finally favorable” for a park helicopter to complete the mission around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, official said.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner will determine a cause of death.

