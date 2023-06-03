Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Week after Iowa building collapse, Minnesota condo evacuated over stability concerns

Jun 3, 2023, 1:05 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Less than a week after an apartment building partially collapsed in Iowa, more than 140 people were evacuated from a condominium in Minnesota after a structural engineer expressed concerns about its stability.

Officials in Rochester, Minnesota, ordered residents of the 15-story, 94-unit Rochester Towers Condominium to evacuate Friday afternoon, police said.

Residents were advised to find temporary housing elsewhere while short-term shoring work is done to the building structure, The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

They will not be allowed back into the building until Monday at the earliest, city spokeswoman Jenna Bowman said.

In Davenport on Saturday, workers were removing pieces of the collapsed apartment building to control falling hazards and support recovery efforts, the city said on its website.

The six-story Davenport apartment building partially collapsed on May 28. Rescue crews pulled seven people from the building initially and escorted 12 others out. They later rescued two more people.

Three men remain missing, and officials said there was a “high probability” they were at home when the building partially collapsed and that their apartments were in the collapse zone.

The search for survivors ended on Thursday and work was begun to shore up the building for the recovery efforts.

The work to eventually bring down the building came amid questions about why residents weren’t warned about the potential danger even after a structural engineer’s report issued just days before the collapse indicated a wall of the century-old building was at imminent risk of crumbling.

National News

FILE - Inmate Michael Tisius, sentenced to death in the killing of two jail officers, shows his tat...

Associated Press

Federal court reinstates death penalty order for Missouri inmate convicted of killing jailers

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal appeals court has vacated a stay of execution for a Missouri inmate who is scheduled to be executed on Tuesday for his role in the deaths of two jailers. Michael Tisius, 42, was sentenced to death after being convicted of killing Randolph County jailers Jason Acton and Leon Egley […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Twitter executive responsible for content safety resigns after Elon Musk criticism

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A top Twitter executive responsible for safety and content moderation has left the company, her departure coming soon after owner Elon Musk publicly complained about the platform’s handling of posts about transgender topics. The departure pointed to a fresh wave of turmoil among key officials at Twitter since Musk took over […]

13 hours ago

FILE - A makeshift memorial with crosses for the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooti...

Associated Press

Connecticut governor poised to sign state’s most sweeping gun measure since post-Sandy Hook laws

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A slate of gun control measures was headed Saturday to Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont’s desk, after an all-night state Senate debate and early morning vote to approve the state’s most wide-ranging gun legislation since the laws that followed the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting. Lamont, a Democrat, plans to sign the […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Drag artist Vidalia Anne Gentry speaks during a news conference held by the Human Rights Cam...

Associated Press

Trump-appointed federal judge rejects Tennessee’s anti-drag law as too broad, too vague

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge says Tennessee’s first-in-the-nation law designed to place strict limits on drag shows is unconstitutional. In a 70-page ruling handed down late Friday night, U.S. District Judge Thomas Parker wrote that the law was both “unconstitutionally vague and substantially overbroad.” He also added that the statute encouraged “discriminatory enforcement.” […]

13 hours ago

FILE - The draft of a bill that President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., neg...

Associated Press

Debt deal imposes new work requirements for food aid and that frustrates many Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are deeply conflicted about the debt ceiling deal, fearing damage has been done to safety net programs that will be difficult to unravel in the years ahead as Republicans demand further cuts. Bargaining over toughening work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps, became the focal […]

13 hours ago

Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh smiles as a teammate throws pieces of bubble gum at him during an int...

Associated Press

AP’s Global Week in Pictures: May 27 – June 2

May 27 – June 2, 2023 From the campaign trail in Iowa of U.S. presidential candidates Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump, to the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by the Associated Press in the past week. The […]

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Week after Iowa building collapse, Minnesota condo evacuated over stability concerns