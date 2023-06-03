Close
Florida police arrest man, search for 2 others in Memorial Day beach shooting

Jun 3, 2023, 3:01 PM

A police officer shines his flashlight downward as he pauses on Hollywood Beach while investigating...

A police officer shines his flashlight downward as he pauses on Hollywood Beach while investigating a shooting Monday, May 29, 2023, in Hollywood, Fla. Multiple people were injured Monday evening when gunfire erupted along the beach boardwalk. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida arrested one man Saturday and announced arrest warrants for two others believed to be the gunmen who opened fire along a crowded beachside promenade on Memorial Day, wounding nine people.

The Hollywood Police Department said authorities arrested Jordan Burton and are searching for Ariel Cardahn Paul and Lionel JeanCharles Jr.

The suspects will be charged with one count of attempted murder in the first degree, eight counts of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of carrying a concealed firearm, police said in a news release.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Burton has hired an attorney

Two other men who police say were involved in the altercation that led to the shooting have already been arrested on firearms charges.

Police and witnesses said the shooting began as a group of people fought in front of a busy stretch of shops on the Hollywood Oceanfront Broadwalk. Bystanders frantically ran for cover as gunshots rang out during the busy holiday weekend at the beach destination just south of Fort Lauderdale.

Seven of the nine people injured in the shooting have been released from the hospital, police said. Two others are still recovering in the hospital.

