Michigan wildfire prompts evacuations, threatens multiple buildings

Jun 3, 2023, 8:15 PM

GRAYLING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A wildfire in Michigan burned more than 1,000 acres (1.5 square miles) and prompted emergency evacuations and road closures Saturday, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The wildfire located within Grayling Township, about 4 miles (6.4 km) southeast of Grayling, is moving west and southwest and threatens multiple buildings, the department said in a statement.

Emergency personnel on Saturday were conducting evacuations and the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management and Michigan police and fire officials were working with the natural resources department to combat the fire, the statement said.

The cause of the fire had not yet been determined.

A temporary flight restriction was enacted for a 5-mile (8-km) perimeter around the fire below 5,000 feet (1,534 meters), the statement said.

Grayling Township is located about 150 miles (241 km) north of Lansing.

