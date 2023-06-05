Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

‘I am haunted by it’: Survivors of deadly train crash in India recount trauma

Jun 4, 2023, 11:31 PM | Updated: Jun 5, 2023, 2:02 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BALASORE, India (AP) — Gura Pallay was watching another train pass by the one he was sitting in when he heard sudden, loud screeching. Before he could make sense of what was happening, he was thrown out of the train.

Pallay, 24, landed next to the tracks along with metal wreckage of the train he’d been riding in, and instantly lost consciousness. The first thing he saw when he opened his eyes was the twisted remains of train on the tracks.

His train had derailed after colliding with a stopped freight train shortly after leaving Balasore, a coastal city about 200 kilometers (125 miles) north of the state capital. Another passenger train, the one he had seen pass by moments earlier, then hit the derailed carriages.

“I saw it with my own eyes, but I still can’t describe what I saw. I am haunted by it,” he said Sunday at a hospital, where he lay on a stretcher with a broken leg and dark wounds on his face and arms.

Pallay is a laborer, like most of the people onboard the two passenger trains that crashed Friday in the eastern state of Odisha, killing 275 people and injuring hundreds. He was traveling to Chennai city in southern India to take up a job in a paper mill factory when the Coromandel Express crashed with a goods freight train, knocking it off track, and was then hit by a second train coming from the opposite direction on a parallel track.

“I never imagined something like this could happen, but I guess it was our fate,” he said.

Investigators said Sunday that a worst rail disasters in the country’s history. Authorities recommended that India’s Central Bureau of Investigations, which probes major criminal cases, open an investigation into the crash.

“We can’t bring back those we have lost, but the government is with the families in their grief. Whosoever is found guilty will be punished severely,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saturday while visiting the site of the accident.

The crash occurred as Modi’s government is focusing on the modernization of India’s colonial-era railroad network.

Several survivors of the crash said they were still struggling to comprehend the disaster.

“Everything happened so quickly,” said Subhashish Patra, a student who was traveling with his family from Balasore to the state capital, Bhubaneswar, on the Coromandel Express. He was planning to take his mother to a hospital in Bhubaneswar to seek treatment for a hand injury, and then to travel to Puri, home to one of Odisha’s most important temples.

The first thing Patra could make sense of after the crash was the sound of children crying. People were screaming for help in the dark, and around him lay corpses.

“There were dead bodies all around me,” he said.

Patra said the rail carriage he was in landed with the door facing up. He climbed onto a pile of wreckage inside the train and managed to pull himself out.

At the hospital on Sunday, Patra’s head was bandaged in gauze as he waited for an MRI scan. His head was throbbing with pain, he said, but he was grateful that he and his entire family had survived.

Others weren’t so lucky. On Monday, many people were still lined up outside a hospital in the state capitol waiting to identify and collect the bodies of relatives.

Alaudin, who goes by one name, travelled almost 200 kilometers (124.3 miles) Saturday from West Bengal state to the crash site in Balasore to look for his brother, who was on one of the trains.

He learned about the crash from television. When he tried to call his brother’s mobile phone to check on him, no one answered.

Worried, he and his sister-in-law rushed to the site of the crash afterwards and spent all of Saturday looking for him in various hospitals, hoping he would be alive. But his brother’s whereabouts remained unknown as the death toll continued to rise.

Distraught, they finally made their way to the mortuary, where Alaudin’s brother body was wrapped in a black plastic bag and placed on top of blocks of melting ice.

“I lost my brother, she lost her husband,” Alaudin said, pointing to his sister-in-law. “And his two boys have lost a father.”

His brother was 36 years old, Alaudin said.

Politics

Associated Press

Israel’s Netanyahu appoints new media advisor, journalist who had called Biden ‘unfit,’ report says

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appointed a new media advisor who has tweeted critically against President Joe Biden, the daily Haaretz reported. The appointment comes at a time when U.S.-Israel relations are strained. Gilad Zwick, a journalist with a conservative Israeli TV station, has in his tweets called Biden […]

2 hours ago

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, second left, welcomes U.S. Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austi...

Associated Press

US defense secretary discusses upgrading ties with India to counter China

NEW DELHI (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday discussed upgrading partnership with India, a major arms buyer, as both countries grapple with China’s economic rise and increased belligerence, officials said. Austin met with India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, with both sides emphasizing technology partnerships including defense, clean energy and space. particularly from […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Simon Stiell, U.N. climate chief, speaks during a closing plenary session at the COP27 U.N. ...

Associated Press

UN climate chief calls fossil fuel phase out key to curbing warming but may not be on talks’ agenda

The world needs to phase out fossil fuels if it wants to curb global warming, the United Nations climate chief said in an interview with The Associated Press. But he said the idea might not make it on to the agenda of “make-or-break” international climate negotiations this fall, run in and by an oil haven. […]

1 day ago

Myla Martinez, 6-year-old, enthusiastically greets her mother Crystal Martinez as she and her four ...

Associated Press

Sharing the sentence: Separation takes toll on incarcerated moms and their kids

LINCOLN, Ill. (AP) — Dressed in her Sunday best — pink ruffled sleeves and a rainbow tulle tutu — Crystal Martinez’s 4-year-old daughter proudly presented her with a multicolored bouquet of carefully crafted tissue paper flowers. With her 5-year-old son nestled on her lap, laughing in delight, Martinez held out her arms and pulled the […]

1 day ago

FILE - This file image from Louisiana State Police Trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera video sh...

Associated Press

What to know about the legislative inquiry into Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers who last year demanded Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards testify about whether he was complicit in a cover-up over state troopers’ deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene have quietly abandoned their work without hearing from the governor or issuing any findings. Here’s what you need to […]

1 day ago

FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the investigation into the death of Ronald Gree...

Associated Press

Fizzled probe spares governor scrutiny over Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana legislators who last year demanded answers from Gov. John Bel Edwards on whether he was complicit in a cover-up of state troopers’ deadly arrest of a Black motorist have quietly abandoned their work without hearing from the governor or issuing any findings. Lawmakers involved in the special committee probing […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

‘I am haunted by it’: Survivors of deadly train crash in India recount trauma