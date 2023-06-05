Close
6 injured in New Haven partial building collapse released from hospital, 2 remain in fair condition

Jun 5, 2023, 7:56 AM

Firefighters rescue a worker after the partial collapse of a building under construction, Friday, J...

Firefighters rescue a worker after the partial collapse of a building under construction, Friday, June 2, 2023, New Haven, Conn. (Paul Haring via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Paul Haring via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Six construction workers injured in a partial building collapse in New Haven, Connecticut, last week have been released from a hospital, while two others continue to be treated and are in fair condition, a hospital spokesperson said Monday.

A section of the building, which is under construction, collapsed Friday when concrete apparently was being poured on the second above-ground floor faster than workers could spread it and the mixture pooled too much in one area, city officials said.

The collapse went into the basement parking garage, leaving behind mangled rebar and other debris. Three workers were partially buried in the rubble. First responders pulled out several victims using ladder trucks, ropes and rescue baskets.

Eight workers were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with various injuries including broken bones and two were in critical condition. Six were discharged between Friday and Monday, hospital spokesperson Mark D’Antonio said. He said he did not have details on the remaining two patients’ injuries.

The building, which will be seven stories and include 112 residential units, is on land owned by Yale University, a few blocks from Yale New Haven Hospital and the Yale School of Medicine. The property is being developed by RMS Companies, based in Stamford, Connecticut.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Randy Salvatore, president and CEO of RMS, said in a statement over the weekend that the company was cooperating with government investigators. He said worker safety was the company’s top priority.

“Our thoughts are focused on a full recovery for those who were injured, and we greatly appreciate the heroic work of the first responders.”

