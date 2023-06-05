Close
Memorial for Las Vegas mass shooting takes shape as 5 potential designs revealed

Jun 5, 2023, 7:04 AM

This rendering provided by Clark County on June 2, 2023, shows one of five potential designs for a ...

This rendering provided by Clark County on June 2, 2023, shows one of five potential designs for a permanent memorial to be built on the Las Vegas Strip in honor of the victims, survivors and first responders of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting that left 60 dead and hundreds more injured at a country music festival in Las Vegas. The rampage was the deadliest mass shooting in modern America. (Courtesy of Clark County via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Courtesy of Clark County via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LAS VEGAS (AP) — A series of white angel wings rise up from the earth bathed in a warm glow of light, their sweeping forms creating a long covered pathway surrounded by trees in a possible centerpiece for the memorial to modern America’s deadliest mass shooting.

It’s one of five potential designs unveiled Monday for a permanent monument on the Las Vegas Strip where 58 people shot and killed and hundreds more injured at a country music festival on Oct. 1, 2017. Two survivors later died from their gunshot wounds.

The memorial honoring victims, survivors and first responders will be built at the site of the massacre.

Renderings of each design are on display through September at the Clark County government center in downtown Las Vegas, marking a major step in an arduous planning process that began more than three years ago and had been stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These concepts show in vivid detail the power of what this memorial effort means to so many in five unique ways,” Jim Gibson, chairman of the Clark County Commission, said in a statement. Gibson’s district includes the site of the shooting.

Each of the five potential designs includes a garden element, with trees along walking paths or flower beds framing the memorial. One design showcases large horse statues. Another is centered around a cluster of light poles, each with photos of a victim.

The proposed memorials were put together by different design teams using input from the community gathered in a series of earlier surveys, including one that found a clear majority of respondents wanted the memorial to be built on the same spot as the massacre.

Later this month, a committee tasked with planning the memorial will collect public input on the design proposals that they say will help them craft their final plan for a memorial. The committee is set to submit its recommendation to the county commission for approval ahead of the massacre’s sixth anniversary.

“No matter which design concept gets recommended, we can be proud of the process our committee put into place and amazing ideas inspired by it,” Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick said in a statement.

Kirkpatrick and former Gov. Steve Sisolak formed the planning committee in 2019. It includes a survivor of the shooting and the sister of victim Neysa Tonks, a 46-year-old mother of three from Las Vegas.

MGM Resorts International has donated 2 acres (0.8 hectares) of the 15-acre property for the memorial in August 2021. The casino company recently sold the remaining land to the Three Affiliated Tribes of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation based in central North Dakota.

The permanent memorial will be separate from a community healing garden in downtown Las Vegas built by more than 1,000 volunteers in the days after the shooting.

