Norfolk Southern is first railroad to give all workers sick time but all see progress in labor talks

Jun 5, 2023, 10:19 AM

FILE - A Norfolk Southern freight train rolls through downtown Pittsburgh, on March 26, 2018. Norfolk Southern became the first major freight railroad with deals to provide sick time to all of its workers Monday, June 5, 2023 but the other railroads are making progress with nearly 60% of all rail workers securing this basic benefit. All of the major freight railroads have said they're committed to resolving this key issue that nearly led to a strike last year. But most of those railroads are still negotiating with a number of their unions. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern became the first major freight railroad with making progress with nearly 60% of all rail workers securing this basic benefit since the start of the year.

All of the major freight railroads have said they are committed to resolving this key issue that nearly led to a strike in last year’s bitter contract talks. But most of those railroads — which include CSX, Union Pacific, BNSF, Canadian National and Canadian Pacific Kansas City — are still negotiating with a number of their unions.

Most of the sick time deals, including the one Norfolk Southern announced for yardmasters Monday, provide four days of paid sick time and give workers the option to convert three days of personal leave time into sick days. The conductors and engineers who endure the most unpredictable schedules while operating the trains have been getting five days of paid sick leave with the option to convert two leave days into sick time.

So all of these deals provide up to seven days of paid sick time, and the railroads promised to pay workers for any unused sick time at the end of each year.

Last fall, the quality-of-life concerns.

About 300 workers are covered by this latest Norfolk Southern agreement. Jeremy Ferguson, president of the Transportation Division of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers union that represents the Norfolk Southern yardmasters and conductors nationwide, praised the progress that has been made.

“This agreement will provide our hardworking yardmasters the time they need and deserve to take care of their personal wellbeing,” Ferguson said.

A separate larger agreement between SMART-TD and Norfolk Southern that also addresses schedule concerns for conductors was ratified Friday.

“Following national labor negotiations, we committed to address quality of life issues for our craft railroaders. With today’s agreement, we make good on that promise,” said Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw.

Norfolk Southern and the other major railroads tout the progress they have made so far, but officials with the Transportation Trades Department — the AFL-CIO labor coalition that includes all the rail unions — said much work remains to address workers’ concerns.

“For months, railroads have been at the table individually with their unions to find a path forward on the quality-of-life matters that came into the spotlight during the round’s final days. Today, railroads have new paid sick leave agreements in place to cover the majority of the unionized rail workforce,” said Ian Jefferies, who leads the Association of American Railroads trade group. “Additionally, multiple railroads have secured deals to give operating craft employees greater scheduling predictability.”

Norfolk Southern is first railroad to give all workers sick time but all see progress in labor talks