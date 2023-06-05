Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Mississippi harms free speech by requiring state permits before protests, lawsuit says

Jun 5, 2023, 11:09 AM

FILE - Jackson residents and supporters march with members of the Poor People's Campaign of Mississ...

FILE - Jackson residents and supporters march with members of the Poor People's Campaign of Mississippi to the Governor's Mansion in Jackson, Miss., to protest water system problems, poverty and other issues, Oct. 10, 2022. A lawsuit filed Friday, June 2, 2023, challenges a new Mississippi law that will require people to receive state law enforcement permission before protests near state government buildings in Jackson. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, file)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, file)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new Mississippi law will restrict free speech by requiring people to obtain permission from state law enforcement officials for any protest near the statehouse, Governor’s Mansion or other state government buildings in the capital city of Jackson, according to a lawsuit that seeks to block the mandate from taking effect July 1.

“Those who peacefully protest without state government authorization and who are charged with crimes for doing so may be prosecuted and sentenced to prison. This chills protected speech,” said the lawsuit filed on behalf of the Mississippi Poor People’s Campaign and several other organizations.

The federal lawsuit was filed Friday against the two people authorized to issue permits for protests or other events in parts of the majority-Black city: Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell and the chief of the state-run Capitol Police department, Bo Luckey.

“These two officials, both white men, will now have veto authority over protests that have included, and will continue to include, criticisms of their own expanded authority and actions as well as that of other state officials,” said the lawsuit filed by attorneys for the Mississippi Center for Justice and the MacArthur Justice Center at the University of Mississippi School of Law.

The Associated Press sought comment Monday from the Department of Public Safety, and a spokesperson did not immediately respond for the agency or for Capitol Police, which is a division of it.

The new lawsuit is the third one to challenge new Mississippi laws that expand the state’s role in courts and policing in Jackson.

Critics say the majority-white and Republican-controlled Legislature passed the laws to take away local autonomy in Jackson and surrounding Hinds County, which are both majority-Black and governed by Democrats. Supporters of the laws say they are trying to control violent crime.

Several protests have been held near state government buildings in downtown Jackson during the past year, including some in January, February and March against the legislation dealing with courts and policing. The Poor People’s Campaign held events on a street outside the Governor’s Mansion last fall to protest what organizers said was the state’s inadequate investment in Jackson’s struggling water system.

People planning protests or other events in downtown Jackson are already required to obtain a city-issued permit — the same local procedure used in many other parts of the state. The lawsuit said people will need permission from both the city and the state for protests or events in parts of Jackson, but state permission is not required for protests or events near state government buildings elsewhere in Mississippi.

One of the plaintiffs, JXN Undivided Coalition, said in a statement Monday that its members “have for years engaged in the deeply American tradition of peacefully gathering on public property to convey to elected officials what matters most to us,” including voting rights and self-determination for Jackson residents.

“We have spoken, and the state has responded with a sweeping prohibition of speech next to properties in Jackson occupied by state officials absent prior authorization,” the coalition said.

National News

FILE - Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., speaks during a Senate Energy and Natural Resources hearing, May...

Associated Press

Kentucky pauses incentives for battery maker whose federal loan was nixed after claims of China ties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kentucky officials say they won’t start paying out $21 million in economic incentives for a proposed electric vehicle battery facility until the company further explains why the U.S. Department of Energy abruptly rejected a $200 million loan for the project after some congressional Republicans argued the firm has improper ties to […]

11 hours ago

FILE - A Norfolk Southern freight train rolls through downtown Pittsburgh, on March 26, 2018. Norfo...

Associated Press

Norfolk Southern is first railroad to give all workers sick time but all see progress in labor talks

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern became the first major freight railroad with making progress with nearly 60% of all rail workers securing this basic benefit since the start of the year. All of the major freight railroads have said they are committed to resolving this key issue that nearly led to a strike in […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Workers harvest wild blueberries at the Ridgeberry Farm Friday, July 27, 2012, in Appleton, ...

Associated Press

Wild blueberry production takes a dip in the face of drought

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The nation’s production of wild blueberries slipped a bit last year as some growers contended with drought. Wild blueberries are smaller than their cultivated cousins and are widely used in frozen and processed products such as smoothie mixes. Maine is the only state in the U.S. where the blueberries are harvested […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao answers a question during a Zoom meeting interview with The Assoc...

Associated Press

SEC says crypto firm Binance mishandled funds, violated securities laws

WASHINGTON (AP) — The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance and its founder Changpeng Zhao are accused of misusing investor funds, operating as an unregistered exchange and violating a slew of U.S. securities laws in a lawsuit filed by the SEC. Filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the Securities and Exchange […]

11 hours ago

FILE - A security surveillance camera is seen near the Microsoft office building in Beijing, July 2...

Associated Press

Is Outlook down? Thousands of users report problems with Microsoft’s email platform

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of Microsoft Outlook users reported issues with accessing and using the email platform Monday morning. Microsoft 365 outage and problem reports peaked at almost 18,000 shortly after 11 a.m. Eastern Monday morning, according to outage tracker Downdetector. Reports have appeared to decline since then. Most of the reports expressed issues with […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Plane destroyed after flying over DC, crashing in rural Virginia, leaving 4 dead

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal investigators trudged through rugged terrain Monday in search of wreckage from a business jet to solve the mystery of why the plane veered off course and slammed into a mountain, killing four people. A day after the plane flew over the nation’s capital, prompting the military to scramble fighter jets, the […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Mississippi harms free speech by requiring state permits before protests, lawsuit says