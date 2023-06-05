Close
Hoskin wins another 4-year term as chief of Cherokee Nation, country’s most populous tribe

Jun 5, 2023, 11:51 AM | Updated: 3:06 pm

FILE - Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., speaks during a House Rules Committee hearing at the...

FILE - Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., speaks during a House Rules Committee hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 16, 2022. The largest Native American tribe in the U.S., the Cherokee Nation, is set to elect a new leader to guide the tribe for the next four years. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. is among four candidates seeking the tribe’s top position, similar to that of a state’s governor. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, file)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, file)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Cherokee Nation’s Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. won reelection to another four-year term as leader of the nation’s most populous tribe, according to results certified Monday by the tribe’s Election Commission.

Hoskin, a 38-year-old attorney, won nearly 63% of the vote in the four-way race for chief, a position similar to the governor of a state. Hoskin’s running mate, Bryan Warner, won reelection to deputy chief with about 62% of the vote. Both needed to secure more than 50% to avoid a runoff.

“Today, we celebrate not only a victory but a renewal of our shared commitment to the principles that have guided our nation for centuries,” Hoskin and Warner said in a joint statement. “Together, we will confront the challenges that lie ahead, united in our determination to uplift and empower every member of our Cherokee family.”

Hoskin, a 38-year-old attorney, ran on a platform of protecting tribal sovereignty, investing in improved health and wellness for tribal citizens and funding efforts to protect its language.

The results show three of the eight tribal council races on the ballot in Saturday’s election will head to a runoff election in July. Those elected to a seat on the 17-member council without a runoff include Julia Coates, Joe Deere, Kevin Easley Jr., Daryl Legg and Dora Patzkowski.

Based in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, the Cherokee Nation has a population that has risen in recent years to more than 450,000 members. It is one of 39 federally recognized tribes with headquarters in a state once known as Indian Territory, where indigenous people were forced to relocate in the 1800s as European settlers expanded westward.

