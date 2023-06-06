Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Missing 10-year-old girl found alive near Cle Elum River

Jun 5, 2023, 5:13 PM

missing girl Cle Elum river...

Cle Elum River (Photo courtesy of Climate.gov)

(Photo courtesy of Climate.gov)

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk's Profile Picture

BY


Your best source for local news

A 10-year-old girl who was missing near the Cle Elum River for nearly 30 hours was found alive Monday afternoon.

“It’s a very surprising result,” a Kittitas County Sheriff’s spokesperson told KIRO 7. “This was a terrifying call because the Cle Elum River is a dangerous body of water. It’s running fast and hard now with runoff from the Cascade Mountains and the last place she was seen was playing around on logs in the river.”

$85K reward to find missing Grays Harbor County girl; mother back in jail

The girl was with her family and was last seen at the Cathedral Rock trailhead. She was found about a mile and a half downstream with just a few scratches Monday.

Kittitas County Search & Rescue deployed K-9 units, drones, and ground crews to help search for the missing girl. Searchers from King, Pierce, Snohomish, Chelan, Yakima, and Kittitas counties were part of efforts to eventually locate the girl, according to KIRO 7.

Authorities wanted to make it clear how dangerous certain bodies of water in the region can be at this time of year, including the Cle Elum River, where a 17-year-old boy drowned in an accident last month, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.

KIRO 7 contributed to this reporting

Local News

Caleb Heimlich...

Bill Kaczaraba

WA State Republican chair Caleb Heimlich stepping down

The chair of the Washington state Republican party, Caleb Heimlich, is stepping down effective August 12th.

17 hours ago

Garfield High...

Frank Sumrall

Garfield HS the focus of school safety precautions following nearby violence

Garfield High School and Nova High School both had its students return on campus in person Monday after locking down the campus last week.

17 hours ago

Burien encampment moved park...

Sam Campbell

Burien encampment moved again, now located at city park

A homeless encampment in downtown Burien is being cleared after a struggle between the city, county, and residents who want it gone.

17 hours ago

Great Seattle Fire...

Ted Buehner

Could ‘Great Seattle Fire’ happen again with current warm streak?

Tuesday, June 6 marks the date of the tragic 1889 Great Seattle Fire that burned 25 blocks of downtown waterfront Seattle.

17 hours ago

seattle raise child...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle ranks among most expensive in US to raise a child

The Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue area ranks 34th in the nation in the cost to raise a child, according to a study from SmartAsset.

17 hours ago

Macklemore Climate Pledge Arena...

L.B. Gilbert

Macklemore announces first show at Climate Pledge Arena

Seattle native Macklemore announced Monday he would be performing his first show at Climate Pledge Arena in December.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Missing 10-year-old girl found alive near Cle Elum River