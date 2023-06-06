Missing 10-year-old girl found alive near Cle Elum River

A 10-year-old girl who was missing near the Cle Elum River for nearly 30 hours was found alive Monday afternoon.

“It’s a very surprising result,” a Kittitas County Sheriff’s spokesperson told KIRO 7. “This was a terrifying call because the Cle Elum River is a dangerous body of water. It’s running fast and hard now with runoff from the Cascade Mountains and the last place she was seen was playing around on logs in the river.”

The girl was with her family and was last seen at the Cathedral Rock trailhead. She was found about a mile and a half downstream with just a few scratches Monday.

Kittitas County Search & Rescue deployed K-9 units, drones, and ground crews to help search for the missing girl. Searchers from King, Pierce, Snohomish, Chelan, Yakima, and Kittitas counties were part of efforts to eventually locate the girl, according to KIRO 7.

Authorities wanted to make it clear how dangerous certain bodies of water in the region can be at this time of year, including the Cle Elum River, where a 17-year-old boy drowned in an accident last month, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.

KIRO 7 contributed to this reporting