Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Seattle city attorney calling on council to approve new drug possession law

Jun 6, 2023, 10:26 AM

Seattle drug possession...

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 13: A homeless man holds a syringe after injecting methamphetamine into his arm on March 13, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Widespread drug addiction is endemic in Seattle's large homeless community, which the city is currently trying to move out from shared public spaces. According to a recent report commissioned by Seattle Councilmember Andrew Lewis, the COVID-19 pandemic put undue pressure on the city's shelter system and delayed funds for new housing, leading to an increase in homelessness. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Seattle City Council will debate if they should give the City Attorney power to prosecute drug possession cases, with a new city ordinance incorporating Washington state’s new law passed in an emergency session in May.

A new drug possession law was recently passed statewide, classifying it as a gross misdemeanor, with a penalty of a maximum of 180 days to 364 days in jail, depending on the circumstances.

The state’s current drug possession law is set to expire at the end of June, while several cities and counties have passed their own drug ordinances in case the state fails to pass its own law.

Seattle City Attorney announces plan to criminalize drug use

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison proposed a version of the ordinance in April that specifically focuses on public drug use. This new proposal would also criminalize possession of a controlled substance.

Davison is calling on the city council to approve her proposal, which is sponsored by Councilmembers Sara Nelson and Alex Pedersen, that would apply the state law city-wide.

“Every day we wait, we do lose people to overdose. And that is really the point. The point is to save lives and to make our streets and parks safer … We want to get something that is available for getting people into treatment, and to intervene in antisocial behavior and to discourage public drug use,” Davison said. “There’s been nonenforcement of possession. And what we are seeing as the problem is public drug use is making our streets and our buses, and our parks unsafe. And it’s certainly not helping getting people into treatment.”

Other councilmembers have come out against the ordinance. Tammy Morales issued a press release urging the city council to stop the “return to a failed War on Drugs in Seattle.”

“I want it to be abundantly clear that this legislation will have deadly consequences. While this legislation is moving forward without being studied, we have more than 50 years of data that demonstrates how the War on Drugs is a failure and that imprisoning people for substance use disorder doesn’t just destroy lives, it makes people 40 times more likely to die of an opioid overdose when, and if, they get out,” Morales said in a statement.

The King County Department of Public Defense, SEIU 925, the union representing King County’s public defenders, ACLU-WA, Evergreen Treatment Services, REACH, NW Immigrant Rights Project, and PROTEC17 all joined Morales in urging the council not to pass the bill.

The council meeting is set for 2 p.m. Tuesday, and you can watch the meeting live on the Seattle Channel.

Local News

FILE - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signs House Bill 1240, which prohibits the manufacture, importati...

Associated Press

Judge rejects attempt to block new Washington state gun restrictions

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a request to block a new Washington state law banning the sale of certain semi-automatic rifles, one of three measures recently signed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee in an effort to reduce gun violence. The law, which took effect immediately when Inslee signed it in April, […]

13 hours ago

boeing dreamliner...

Bill Kaczaraba

Boeing: New defect on 787 Dreamliner planes

Boeing said its 787 Dreamliner planes may have a new defect, according to CNBC and other business news outlets.

13 hours ago

Garfield High...

Frank Sumrall

Garfield HS the focus of school safety precautions following nearby violence

Garfield High School and Nova High School both had its students return on campus in person Monday after locking down the campus last week.

13 hours ago

seattle housing levy...

Frank Sumrall

$970M Seattle Housing Levy to be voted on Wednesday

Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda -- alongside a series of affordable housing developers -- announced the renewal of the Seattle Housing Levy.

13 hours ago

homophobic sammamish commissioner...

L.B. Gilbert

Sammamish commissioner resigns after anti-LGBTQ+ comments

A Sammamish City Planning Commissioner has resigned following anti-LGBTQ+ remarks he made at a meeting last week.

13 hours ago

fires 1889...

Feliks Banel

Fires devastated Seattle, Ellensburg, Spokane in 1889

When Washington became a state in November 1889, that wasn’t the only big news story that year, thanks to devastating fires across the state.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

Seattle city attorney calling on council to approve new drug possession law