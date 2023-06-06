Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Chesapeake Bay report cites environmental justice disparities

Jun 6, 2023, 12:07 PM

FILE - A small boat travels along the Honga River near the Chesapeake Bay, as the sky lights up at ...

FILE - A small boat travels along the Honga River near the Chesapeake Bay, as the sky lights up at sunrise in Fishing Creek, Md., May 14, 2020. A report on the Chesapeake Bay released Tuesday, June 6, 2023, found strong disparities between communities in different parts of the bay's watershed in terms of health, economics and social justice concerns, presenting the challenges of improving the health of the nation's largest estuary in a larger context. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A report on the Chesapeake Bay released Tuesday found strong disparities between communities in different parts of the bay’s watershed in terms of health, economics and social justice concerns.

The findings show a larger context for the challenges of improving the health of the nation’s largest estuary, since this was the first time an integrated environmental justice index was included in the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science’s evaluation. The index considers social factors such as poverty, race, ethnicity, and preexisting health conditions.

While UMCES has considered elements in recent years like walkability and income disparities in communities, this year the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added a new integrated environmental justice index that adds a health component that UMCES had not considered before. That includes data at census levels from more than 4,000 reporting regions in the watershed.

The health of the bay is a reflection of what’s happening across its six-state watershed, which includes Delaware, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Tuesday’s report indicates that urban and rural areas face greater challenges than suburban areas under the environmental justice index, which includes social vulnerability, environmental burdens — such as air and water quality — and health vulnerability, such as underlying conditions like asthma or diabetes.

Rural parts of the bay’s watershed like the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Virginia face greater challenges, said Bill Dennison, vice president for science application at UMCES.

“What’s really apparent here is that to have a healthy ecosystem you have to have a healthy community. If you don’t have a healthy community, the net result is the bay is going to feel the effect,” Dennison said. “The inequities we’re seeing at the economic, social, level are being manifested as well into the health of the bay.”

Similar to last year, UMCES gave the overall health of the bay a “C” grade in its report card. However, the center noted the bay has been showing significantly improving trends overall.

Still, the center’s president, Peter Goodwin, said there’s work to be done in order to reduce nutrient pollution. Although having more “nutrients” in the water might sound like a good thing, in this case, it’s actually pollution like nitrogen and phosphorus from agricultural and urban runoff. The pollution acts like fertilizer and causes excessive growth of algae, which produces toxins that can sicken swimmers and harm fish.

“We need to pick up the pace of restoration so that we can hit our nutrient reduction targets in the future and ensure our resilience to climate change,” said Peter Goodwin, president of the UMCES.

It’s widely believed that states in the watershed won’t make a 2025 deadline to significantly cut nutrients that flow into the bay.

The overall bay health score has increased by six points in the past two years, according to the report.

Of seven indicators, there were improvements in water clarity, nitrogen, phosphorus, and aquatic grasses.

At a news conference announcing the report card, Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen described bay restoration efforts as like “trying to run up an escalator that’s going down.”

“We have to establish new, ambitious targets, and we need to hold ourselves accountable to get there,” Van Hollen, a Democrat, said.

National News

Associated Press

Reward offered for information on who killed endangered Hawaiian monk seal

HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. authorities on Tuesday offered a $5,000 reward for information on who killed a Hawaiian monk seal after one of the critically endangered animals was found dead on Oahu this year. The female seal known as Malama was found dead on March 12 at Ohikilolo, a spot between Keaau Beach Park and […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

US appeals court rejects lifetime gun ban for nonviolent criminals

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A U.S. appeals court ruled Tuesday that nonviolent offenders should not be subject to lifetime gun bans, the latest fallout from a recent Supreme Court decision that instructs judges to look to history and tradition to weigh the constitutionality of gun control laws. In an 11-4 vote, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Multiple injuries reported after shooting near Virginia Commonwealth campus in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A shooting near Virginia Commonwealth University in downtown Richmond injured multiple people Tuesday, a police spokeswoman said. There was no longer an active threat to the community, according to police spokeswoman Tracy Walker. It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the shooting in the area of Monroe Park, which is near […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in W...

Associated Press

Giuliani denies claims he coerced woman to have sex, says she’s trying to stir ‘media frenzy’

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani says a woman’s lawsuit alleging he coerced her into sex and owes her nearly $2 million in unpaid wages is “a large stretch of the imagination” filled with exaggerations and salacious details “to create a media frenzy.” Giuliani said in court papers that he […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Two dead after small plane deploys parachute, crashes in western New York

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — The pilot of a small plane and his passenger were killed Tuesday when the aircraft crashed and caught fire shortly after taking off from a western New York airfield, authorities said. The Cirrus SR22 was based in Oshawa, Ontario, and had stopped at an airport in Erie, Pennsylvania, before arriving at […]

16 hours ago

Democratic Sen. Jeff Golden speaks during a news conference and rally against the Republican Senate...

Associated Press

Democrats: Lives could be lost due to Republican walkout in Oregon Legislature

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Democratic lawmakers stood on the steps of the state Capitol Tuesday and implored Republicans, who have been boycotting the Senate for over a month, to return and vote on bills, saying lives are literally at stake. Several statehouses around the nation, including Tennessee, have been ideological battlegrounds this year. Republicans […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

Chesapeake Bay report cites environmental justice disparities