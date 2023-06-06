Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LGBTQ+ pride flags at VA facilities in Mississippi draw GOP criticism, protests

Jun 6, 2023, 12:37 PM

FILE - The LGBTQ+ pride flag flies beneath the American flag at the Stonewall National Monument, Oc...

FILE - The LGBTQ+ pride flag flies beneath the American flag at the Stonewall National Monument, Oct. 11, 2017, in New York. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough has authorized flying of the LGBTQ+ pride flag at all VA facilities throughout Pride Month, VA Press Secretary Terrence Hayes said in a statement on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — All the Republicans in Mississippi’s congressional delegation are demanding that the Veterans Administration remove an LGBTQ+ pride flag from the Biloxi National Cemetery, and some residents on the Mississippi Gulf Coast are protesting a pride flag that’s flying at a VA hospital.

“Replacing the United States flag with a flag that promotes a particular sexual or gender identity goes against the very mission of our national cemeteries,” U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith and Republican Reps. Mike Ezell, Michael Guest, and Trent Kelly wrote Monday in a letter to Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough.

The only Democrat in Mississippi’s congressional delegation, Rep. Bennie Thompson, did not sign the letter.

Several people protested Monday outside the Biloxi VA Medical Center, where a rainbow flag has been flying along with several U.S. flags. The rainbow flag was added Thursday to mark June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

“We don’t need a flag for each nationality or each different group of people,” Richard Boyanton, a Vietnam War veteran, told WLOX-TV. “The American flag represents everyone.”

VA Press Secretary Terrence Hayes said in a statement to The Associated Press on Tuesday: “Protest is a fundamental part of our democracy, and we respect anyone’s right to protest VA for any reason.”

McDonough has authorized flying of the pride flag at all VA facilities throughout Pride Month, as he has done in previous years, “as a symbol of VA’s commitment to inclusion and as a tribute to the service and sacrifice of LGBTQ+ Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors,” Hayes said.

Ezell last week sent a separate letter to McDonough and the interim director of the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System, saying that only government and military flags should be flown by the U.S. flag on VA property.

Hayes said the VA will respond directly to members of Congress.

Last week, President Joe Biden’s administration broader push in conservative-led states targeting LGBTQ+ celebrations.

On Tuesday, Human Rights Campaign — the nation’s largest organization devoted to the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer Americans — declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people in the U.S. and released a guidebook pointing to laws it deems discriminatory in each state.

National News

In this undated photo provided by Lakhinder Vohra, Adina Azarian poses for a picture in East Hampto...

Associated Press

Virginia jet crash victims remembered: “I could not love a human being more”

NEW YORK (AP) — One passenger was a caretaker from Jamaica known for her generous portions of plantain porridge. Another was a luxury real estate broker, returning from a family visit with her 2-year-old daughter. The man behind the controls of the plane, last seen slumped in the cockpit, was a skilled aviator with decades […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Reward offered for information on who killed endangered Hawaiian monk seal

HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. authorities on Tuesday offered a $5,000 reward for information on who killed a Hawaiian monk seal after one of the critically endangered animals was found dead on Oahu this year. The female seal known as Malama was found dead on March 12 at Ohikilolo, a spot between Keaau Beach Park and […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

US appeals court rejects lifetime gun ban for nonviolent criminals

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A U.S. appeals court ruled Tuesday that nonviolent offenders should not be subject to lifetime gun bans, the latest fallout from a recent Supreme Court decision that instructs judges to look to history and tradition to weigh the constitutionality of gun control laws. In an 11-4 vote, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Multiple injuries reported after shooting near Virginia Commonwealth campus in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A shooting near Virginia Commonwealth University in downtown Richmond injured multiple people Tuesday, a police spokeswoman said. There was no longer an active threat to the community, according to police spokeswoman Tracy Walker. It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the shooting in the area of Monroe Park, which is near […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in W...

Associated Press

Giuliani denies claims he coerced woman to have sex, says she’s trying to stir ‘media frenzy’

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani says a woman’s lawsuit alleging he coerced her into sex and owes her nearly $2 million in unpaid wages is “a large stretch of the imagination” filled with exaggerations and salacious details “to create a media frenzy.” Giuliani said in court papers that he […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Two dead after small plane deploys parachute, crashes in western New York

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — The pilot of a small plane and his passenger were killed Tuesday when the aircraft crashed and caught fire shortly after taking off from a western New York airfield, authorities said. The Cirrus SR22 was based in Oshawa, Ontario, and had stopped at an airport in Erie, Pennsylvania, before arriving at […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

LGBTQ+ pride flags at VA facilities in Mississippi draw GOP criticism, protests