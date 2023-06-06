Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Founder, ex-executive of edgy sexual wellness company OneTaste charged with forced labor conspiracy

Jun 6, 2023, 2:40 PM | Updated: 3:08 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Two former executives of a company known for offering “orgasmic meditation” sessions have been charged with using sex, psychological abuse and economic exploitation to coerce work from people while taking over their lives, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

The case follows years of scrutiny and a recent Netflix documentary on the business, known as OneTaste.

Ex-sales chief Rachel Cherwitz was arrested in northern California and was due in court there Wednesday, while founder and ex-CEO Nicole Daedone remained at large. Both were indicted on a forced labor conspiracy charge.

“Under the guise of empowerment and wellness, the defendants are alleged to have sought complete control over their employees’ lives, including by driving them into debt and directing them to perform sexual acts while also withholding wages,” said Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Breon Peace, whose office successfully prosecuted the leader and other figures in the cult-like group NXIVM.

Email messages seeking comment were sent to attorneys for Daedone and Cherwitz. OneTaste called the allegations “completely unjustified,” said its “orgasmic meditation” (or “OM”) work has been misunderstood, and blamed a “long-term, misogynistic, media-driven campaign to tear down a feminine empowerment project and the women who devoted their lives to it.”

“OneTaste, under its current ownership, has strived to improve, listen to criticism, adjust and evolve in ways that bring those myriad benefits to many more people, who are able to practice OM on their own time and on their own terms,” the Santa Rosa, California-based company said in a statement.

Echoing allegations that have been aired in years of articles, podcasts and more about the company, prosecutors say in court papers that Cherwitz and Daedone targeted vulnerable people by pitching OneTaste courses as a salve for sexual trauma.

Then, according to prosecutors, the two executives turned OneTaste members into dependents by having them live and work together, encouraging them to cut off contact with outsiders, hoarding deeply personal information and demanding complete commitment — even if it meant engaging in sexual conduct the members found repulsive.

Daedone and Cherwitz induced people to go into debt — even helping them open new credit cards — for courses and coaching that could run into tens of thousands of dollars, prosecutors say.

Founded around 2005 in San Francisco, OneTaste started as a quiet player on the edges of the city’s self-discovery and sexual experimentation scenes.

Several years later, major news outlets gave the public a glimpse of the company. It was described as a communal-living group focused on female orgasms as a means to sexual and psychic wellness and human connection — a philosophy practiced in group “orgasmic meditation” sessions in which men stimulated women.

Soon, Daedone had published a book and was speaking at such venues as South by Southwest and the TEDx talk series. The company set up branches in cities including London, Los Angeles and New York and got on celebrities’ radar. Khloe Kardashian included Daedone’s “Slow Sex” on a 2017 list of book picks. Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop wellness empire featured Daedone on its podcast and in a panel discussion.

By 2018, OneTaste’s then-CEO Joanna Van Vleck boasted to Bloomberg Businessweek that OneTaste was “the Whole Foods of sexuality — the organic, good-for-you version,” declaring that “orgasm is part of wellness.” Van Vleck has not been charged in the case.

From early on, OneTaste engendered some questions about Daedone’s guru-like image within the group. Daedone herself told The New York Times in 2009 that “there’s a high potential for this to be a cult,” saying she was on guard to make sure it wasn’t. (The company says she sold her stake in 2017.)

The questions got louder in a 2018 investigation by Bloomberg Businessweek. It revealed, among other things, that OneTaste had paid $325,000 to settle a former sales representative’s claim of sexual assault, sexual harassment and labor violations, including being ordered to sleep with customers and managers.

OneTaste called the portrayal “outrageous.” The company said no employees were required to do anything sexual, it didn’t use sex or psychological manipulation as a marketing ploy, and it had tweaked policies to ensure customers didn’t feel shoehorned into debt. Cherwitz, meanwhile, resigned as sales chief during Bloomberg Businessweek’s reporting.

But further journalistic dives into OneTaste followed, including Netflix’s “Orgasm Inc” last fall.

The company’s website says its new owners have launched new digital components, including an app, as it continues its efforts “to bring rehumanization to the world.”

Lifestyle

File - The Apple Vision Pro headset is displayed in a showroom on the Apple campus after it's unvei...

Associated Press

Apple’s Vision Pro goggles unleash a mixed reality that could lead to more innovation and isolation

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Reporters are a skeptical bunch, so it was unusual to hear so many of them raving about their firsthand experience with Apple’s next Big Thing: the high-priced headset called Vision Pro, a device infused with totally virtual reality as well as augmented reality that projects digital images on top of real-world […]

18 hours ago

This photo released by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, shows,...

Associated Press

Recalled pillows linked to 10 infant deaths still being sold on Facebook Marketplace, US agency says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal safety regulators are urging consumers to stop using baby pillows that have been linked to 10 infant deaths but are still being sold on Facebook Marketplace, despite being recalled two years ago. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Tuesday that Boppy Newborn Loungers are no longer legally for sale but […]

18 hours ago

Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Prince H...

Associated Press

Prince Harry’s drug use cited in push to release visa records by conservative US group

WASHINGTON (AP) — The past drug use that Prince Harry detailed in his explosive memoir should spark the release of his immigration paperwork, a conservative American think tank argued in a Washington court Tuesday as they appealed to a judge for a quicker response a records request the U.S. government has so far deemed private. […]

18 hours ago

This June 3, 2023, image provided by Jessica Damiano shows farm-fresh strawberries and rhubarb for ...

Associated Press

June is rhubarb picking time in the garden, so pucker up

Years ago, when my now-grown daughter Justine was a toddler, we visited a U-pick farm where she plucked plump, ripe strawberries from a field of sprawling plants. Some made it into the basket on that sunny June day; others went directly into her mouth. That’s when she learned that June is for strawberries. It’s for […]

18 hours ago

Last seasons plant stalks are seen at Seth Jacobs' marijuana planting field at his Slack Hollow far...

Associated Press

Slow start to New York’s legal pot market leaves farmers holding the bag

ARGYLE, N.Y. (AP) — Seth Jacobs has about 100 bins packed with marijuana flower sitting in storage at his upstate New York farm. And that’s a problem. There aren’t enough places to sell it. The 700 pounds (318 kilograms) of pungent flower was harvested last year as part of New York’s first crop of legally […]

4 days ago

This combination of images shows promotional art for "Cruel Summer," a series premiering June 5, fr...

Associated Press

What to stream this week: Janelle Monáe, a Cheetos origin story, Diablo IV and ‘Avatar’

Albums from Janelle Monáe and Niall Horan, as well as a TV movie about a Frito-Lay janitor who claims to have invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos are among the new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you. Among the offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists are […]

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

Founder, ex-executive of edgy sexual wellness company OneTaste charged with forced labor conspiracy