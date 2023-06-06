Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Wife of slain man says police didn’t respond to her 911 report that he had been taken hostage

Jun 6, 2023, 3:01 PM | Updated: 4:56 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DENVER (AP) — A woman who received a desperate text from her husband indicating he had been taken hostage said Tuesday that she called 911 but that police did not respond until about an hour later, by which time he had been shot and killed.

On its online police blotter, the Colorado Springs Police Department said it found two deceased adult males on Friday at the location that Talija Campbell said she feared her husband Qualin Campbell was being held by another man. It said the officers responded to a report of a shooting there at 2:09 p.m.

Talija Campbell said she called 911 just after 1 p.m. when her husband, a father of two, l texted his location and a photo of a man sitting next to him in his car. Then he sent messages saying “911″ and “Send Please!” She called the emergency number.

Campbell said she told one dispatcher that she believed her husband had been taken hostage, described his car and his location, which was about a mile away from the headquarters of the Colorado Springs Police Department. She was then transferred to a dispatcher responsible for taking Colorado Springs calls. The first dispatcher briefed the second dispatcher on what Campbell reported, she said, before Campbell said she explained what she knew again to the second dispatcher. The dispatcher said an officer would check it out and get back to her but there was no sense of urgency, Campbell said, so she drove to the location herself.

When she arrived Campbell said she immediately recognized her husband’s company car in a parking lot. She said when she saw her husband slumped over inside the car alongside another man, she fell to her knees and started screaming. As other people gathered around, they debated whether they should open the car door after seeing a gun on the lap of the other man, who appeared to be unconscious but did not have any visible injuries, she said.

Campbell said she decided to open the door to try to save her husband, who had been bleeding, but found no pulse on his neck or wrist.

“I shouldn’t have been the one there, the first person to respond,” she said.

She said her husband’s uncle, who also went to the scene, called police to report that Qualin Campbell was dead.

When asked about Campbell’s 911 call and the police response to it, police spokesman Robert Tornabene said he couldn’t comment because there was an “open and active criminal investigation” into the deaths.

Campbell’s lawyer, Harry Daniels, said she wants answers from the department about why it did not respond to her call, saying Qualin Campbell might still be alive if they had.

“I can’t think of anything that could take higher precedence than a hostage situation, except maybe an active shooter,” he said.

National News

FILE - The North Carolina Capitol stands, July 24, 2013, in Raleigh, N.C. The promotion of certain ...

Associated Press

North Carolina legislature approves limits on politics, race discussion in state workplaces

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The promotion of certain beliefs that some North Carolina lawmakers have likened to “critical race theory” is on track to be banned in state government workplaces, under a bill that received final legislative approval on Tuesday. The two-pronged proposal that passed the GOP-controlled Senate 30-15, with three Democrats and all present […]

17 hours ago

File - The Apple Vision Pro headset is displayed in a showroom on the Apple campus after it's unvei...

Associated Press

Apple’s Vision Pro goggles unleash a mixed reality that could lead to more innovation and isolation

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Reporters are a skeptical bunch, so it was unusual to hear so many of them raving about their firsthand experience with Apple’s next Big Thing: the high-priced headset called Vision Pro, a device infused with totally virtual reality as well as augmented reality that projects digital images on top of real-world […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Attorney for man charged in 1972 Chicago-area slaying of teen wants statements suppressed

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — An attorney for a Minnesota man charged in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old suburban Chicago girl more than half a century ago wants statements he made at a police station suppressed. Attorney Terry Ekl argued in a recent defense motion that statements Barry Whelpley made to Naperville investigators at the […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Artist Françoise Gilot, acclaimed painter who loved and later left Picasso, is dead at 101

NEW YORK (AP) — Françoise Gilot, a prolific and acclaimed painter who produced art for well more than a half-century but was nonetheless more famous for her turbulent relationship with Pablo Picasso — and for leaving him — died Tuesday in New York City, where she had lived for decades. She was 101. Gilot’s daughter, […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Rapidly growing Denver to pick new mayor amid mounting big-city problems

DENVER (AP) — Denver will choose its next mayor Tuesday in a runoff election between two moderate candidates seeking to lead a rapidly growing city faced with out-of-control housing costs and increased homelessness. The city has become the tech and business hub of the Mountain West but now faces problems similar to those in San […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Defense lawyers ask judge to rule in their favor in lawsuit involving fatal police shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Attorneys for Delaware’s largest county and three police officers asked a federal judge on Tuesday to rule in their favor in a lawsuit stemming from a fatal police shooting in 2021. The family of Lymond Moses is suing New Castle County and officers Roberto Ieradi, Robert Ellis and Sean Sweeney-Jones for wrongful […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

Wife of slain man says police didn’t respond to her 911 report that he had been taken hostage