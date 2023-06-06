Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

US appeals court rejects lifetime gun ban for nonviolent criminals

Jun 6, 2023, 3:34 PM | Updated: 3:42 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A U.S. appeals court ruled Tuesday that nonviolent offenders should not be subject to lifetime gun bans, the latest fallout from a recent Supreme Court decision that instructs judges to look to history and tradition to weigh the constitutionality of gun control laws.

In an 11-4 vote, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with a man who had pleaded guilty to misstating his income to receive about $2,500 in food stamps for his family in 1995.

While the case involved a misdemeanor, and Bryan Range received only probation, he faced up to five years in prison. That potential penalty triggered a Pennsylvania ban on gun possession for people facing at least a year in prison.

The 11-4 majority — reversing a lower court decision in the wake of the Supreme Court’s Bruen decision — looked to gun laws dating to the 18th century for guidance and found none that contemplated lifetime weapons bans for nonviolent criminals.

Even rebels who took part in the 1787 tax uprising in Massachusetts known as Shay’s Rebellion could generally get their weapons back after three years, Circuit Judge Thomas Hardiman noted in a footnote to his majority opinion, which called the ruling a narrow one.

“Range remains one of ‘the people’ protected by the Second Amendment, and his eligibility to lawfully purchase a rifle and a shotgun is protected by his right to keep and bear arms,” wrote Hardiman, who was on the short list for a Supreme Court nomination in 2017, when President Trump instead selected Justice Neil Gorsuch.

In the Bruen decision last year, the Supreme Court tossed aside the balancing test that lower courts had long used to decide gun control cases. Judges should no longer consider whether the law serves public interests like promoting public safety, but must instead find the ban consistent with the country’s “historical tradition of firearm regulation.” The ruling has led courts to overturn gun bans designed to keep weapons away from domestic abusers, felony defendants and marijuana users.

Legal experts say the confusion and conflicting opinions that have ensued may lead the high court to revisit the issue.

In a dissent Tuesday, Judge Cheryl Ann Krause, an appointee of President Obama, said that history and tradition may be apt if the weapons bans involved “muskets and flintlock pistols.”

Instead, she said, our divided nation is awash in assault rifles, high-capacity magazines and semi-automatic handguns, while mass shootings are “a daily occurrence.” She argued that lawmakers, as elected representatives, “bear the heavy responsibility of enacting legislation that preserves the right to armed self-defense while ensuring public safety.”

“Although they face evolving challenges in pursuing those twin aims, striking that delicate balance has long been a core function of the legislature in our system of separated powers,” Krause said, “and legislatures’ authority to disarm those who cannot be trusted to follow the laws has long been crucial to that endeavor.”

___

Follow Legal Affairs Writer Maryclaire Dale on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Maryclairedale

National News

Associated Press

Racist message, dead raccoon left for Oregon mayor, Black city council member

REDMOND, Ore. (AP) — Someone left a dead raccoon and a sign with “intimidating language” that mentioned a Black city councilor outside the law office of an Oregon mayor, police said. Redmond Mayor Ed Fitch found the raccoon and the sign on Monday, the Redmond Police Department said in a news release. The sign mentioned […]

19 hours ago

FILE - A former iron ore processing plant near Hoyt Lakes, Minn., that would become part of a propo...

Associated Press

US Army Corps revokes permit for Minnesota mine, cites threat to downstream tribe’s water standards

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Tuesday it has revoked a crucial federal permit for the proposed NewRange Copper Nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota, a project popularly known as PolyMet, saying the permit did not comply with the water quality standards set by a sovereign downstream tribe. The Corps said in […]

19 hours ago

FILE - The North Carolina Capitol stands, July 24, 2013, in Raleigh, N.C. The promotion of certain ...

Associated Press

North Carolina legislature approves limits on politics, race discussion in state workplaces

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The promotion of certain beliefs that some North Carolina lawmakers have likened to “critical race theory” is on track to be banned in state government workplaces, under a bill that received final legislative approval on Tuesday. The two-pronged proposal that passed the GOP-controlled Senate 30-15, with three Democrats and all present […]

19 hours ago

File - The Apple Vision Pro headset is displayed in a showroom on the Apple campus after it's unvei...

Associated Press

Apple’s Vision Pro goggles unleash a mixed reality that could lead to more innovation and isolation

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Reporters are a skeptical bunch, so it was unusual to hear so many of them raving about their firsthand experience with Apple’s next Big Thing: the high-priced headset called Vision Pro, a device infused with totally virtual reality as well as augmented reality that projects digital images on top of real-world […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Attorney for man charged in 1972 Chicago-area slaying of teen wants statements suppressed

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — An attorney for a Minnesota man charged in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old suburban Chicago girl more than half a century ago wants statements he made at a police station suppressed. Attorney Terry Ekl argued in a recent defense motion that statements Barry Whelpley made to Naperville investigators at the […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Artist Françoise Gilot, acclaimed painter who loved and later left Picasso, is dead at 101

NEW YORK (AP) — Françoise Gilot, a prolific and acclaimed painter who produced art for well more than a half-century but was nonetheless more famous for her turbulent relationship with Pablo Picasso — and for leaving him — died Tuesday in New York City, where she had lived for decades. She was 101. Gilot’s daughter, […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

US appeals court rejects lifetime gun ban for nonviolent criminals