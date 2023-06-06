Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Reward offered for information on who killed endangered Hawaiian monk seal

Jun 6, 2023, 3:46 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. authorities on Tuesday offered a $5,000 reward for information on who killed a Hawaiian monk seal after one of the critically endangered animals was found dead on Oahu this year.

The female seal known as Malama was found dead on March 12 at Ohikilolo, a spot between Keaau Beach Park and Makua Valley, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a news release.

A post-mortem investigation found the cause of death to be “blunt force trauma.” National experts on marine mammal radiology and forensics concluded the animal was intentionally killed, the release said.

Last year, Malama was treated for malnutrition at the Marine Mammal Center’s Hawaiian monk seal hospital on the Big Island. She was released in January, after which she was in good condition and displaying normal seal behavior.

The Hawaiian monk seal is one of the most endangered seal species in the world. About 1,570 of the animals are in the wild. About 1,200 seals live in the remote Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, which are a string of atolls largely uninhabited by people. An additional 400 live in the main Hawaiian Islands, where Honolulu and other cities are located. They are found nowhere else.

In 2021, a Hawaiian monk seal was found fatally shot on Molokai Island. It was the third intentional killing of a monk seal on the rural island in 2021 and the seventh in 10 years, according to NOAA.

National News

Associated Press

US appeals court rejects lifetime gun ban for nonviolent criminals

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A U.S. appeals court ruled Tuesday that nonviolent offenders should not be subject to lifetime gun bans, the latest fallout from a recent Supreme Court decision that instructs judges to look to history and tradition to weigh the constitutionality of gun control laws. In an 11-4 vote, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Multiple injuries reported after shooting near Virginia Commonwealth campus in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A shooting near Virginia Commonwealth University in downtown Richmond injured multiple people Tuesday, a police spokeswoman said. There was no longer an active threat to the community, according to police spokeswoman Tracy Walker. It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the shooting in the area of Monroe Park, which is near […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in W...

Associated Press

Giuliani denies claims he coerced woman to have sex, says she’s trying to stir ‘media frenzy’

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani says a woman’s lawsuit alleging he coerced her into sex and owes her nearly $2 million in unpaid wages is “a large stretch of the imagination” filled with exaggerations and salacious details “to create a media frenzy.” Giuliani said in court papers that he […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Two dead after small plane deploys parachute, crashes in western New York

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — The pilot of a small plane and his passenger were killed Tuesday when the aircraft crashed and caught fire shortly after taking off from a western New York airfield, authorities said. The Cirrus SR22 was based in Oshawa, Ontario, and had stopped at an airport in Erie, Pennsylvania, before arriving at […]

16 hours ago

Democratic Sen. Jeff Golden speaks during a news conference and rally against the Republican Senate...

Associated Press

Democrats: Lives could be lost due to Republican walkout in Oregon Legislature

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Democratic lawmakers stood on the steps of the state Capitol Tuesday and implored Republicans, who have been boycotting the Senate for over a month, to return and vote on bills, saying lives are literally at stake. Several statehouses around the nation, including Tennessee, have been ideological battlegrounds this year. Republicans […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Wife of slain man says police didn’t respond to her 911 report that he had been taken hostage

DENVER (AP) — A woman who received a desperate text from her husband indicating he had been taken hostage said Tuesday that she called 911 but that police did not respond until about an hour later, by which time he had been shot and killed. On its online police blotter, the Colorado Springs Police Department […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

Reward offered for information on who killed endangered Hawaiian monk seal