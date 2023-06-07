Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Stock market today: World stocks mixed as Wall St inches toward bull market

Jun 6, 2023, 11:55 PM | Updated: Jun 7, 2023, 3:18 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BANGKOK (AP) — World shares were mixed on Wednesday after China reported trade data pointing to a further slowing of its recovery from the disruptions of the pandemic.

Germany’s DAX shed 0.3% to 15,937.77 and the CAC 40 in Paris slipped 0.4% to 7,183.35. London’s FTSE 100 was barely changed at 7,626.60.

The future for the S&P 500 was down 0.1% while that for the Dow industrials lost 0.2%. Oil prices advanced.

China reported its exports fell 7.5% from a year earlier in May and imports were down 4.5%, adding to signs of a slowing of its economic recovery following the lifting in December of anti-virus controls that disrupted travel and commerce.

The decline in exports was the first year-on-year drop in in three months, with export volumes falling below their levels at the start of the year. “And with the worst yet to come for many developed economies, we think exports will decline further before bottoming out later this year,” Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics said in a commentary.

The Shanghai Composite index gained 0.1% to 3,197.76, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.8% to 19,252.00.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index lost 1.8%, the sharpest decline in 12 weeks, to 31,913.74. Analysts said investors were selling to lock in recent gains since prices have risen to their highest level since the early 1990s.

In Seoul, the Kospi was nearly unchanged at 2,615.60, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.2% lower to 7,118.00. Shares rose 1% in Taiwan and fell 0.3% in Bangkok.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.2%, ending just 0.2% away from finishing 20% above where it was in mid-October. Investors have taken heart as a long-predicted recession has yet to hit. Also, excitement around artificial intelligence has helped a select group of stocks to soar.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up by less than 0.1%, while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.4%, to 13,276.42.

Investors are watching to see which will happen first: a recession or inflation falling enough to get the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates, which have climbed so high they’ve hurt various parts of the economy.

Next week, the U.S. government will publish its latest monthly updates on inflation, and the Federal Reserve will meet on interest-rate policy. The bet on Wall Street is that the Fed may hold off on hiking rates, which would be the first time that’s happened in more than a year, but could resume raising rates in July.

Some of Tuesday’s strongest action was in the cryptocurrency world after the Securities and Exchange Commission charged Coinbase with operating its trading platform as an unregistered national securities exchange, broker and clearing agency.

Shares of its parent, Coinbase Global, tumbled 12.1%

A day earlier, the SEC filed 13 charges against another huge crypto trading platform, Binance, and its founder. Binance said it had been in discussions to reach a negotiated settlement to resolve the SEC’s investigations.

The frenzy around AI has helped a handful of stocks soar to immense gains this year, including a 164.5% surge in chipmaker Nvidia. That’s helped drive much of the S&P 500’s gains in 2023, but it’s also caused critics to question whether a bubble is forming.

Even though the S&P 500 is nearing a bull market, almost as many stocks within it are down this year as up as worries remain about falling corporate profits, still-high inflation and much higher interest rates than a year ago.

In other trading Wednesday, benchmark U.S. crude oil recovered from earlier losses, gaining 43 cents to $72.17 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. On Tuesday, it lost 41 cents to $71.74 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 49 cents to $76.78 a barrel.

Both were close to $120 a year ago but have fallen amid worries about a faltering global economy’s need for fuel.

The U.S. dollar bought 139.33 Japanese yen, down from 139.66 yen. The euro rose to $1.0701 from $1.0695.

World

Associated Press

Israeli Cabinet minister chides US Vice President Harris for judicial overhaul criticism

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s foreign minister chided U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday for speaking out against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned overhaul of the country’s judiciary. The exchange underscored tensions between the Biden administration and Netanyahu’s new government — the most right-wing and religious in Israel’s history — over the planned judicial overhaul. […]

3 hours ago

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the flooded village of Korsunka, southern...

Associated Press

Floodwaters engulf more areas of southern Ukraine after dam breach as hundreds evacuated

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Floodwaters from a collapsed dam kept rising in southern Ukraine on Wednesday, forcing hundreds of people to flee their homes in a major emergency operation that brought a dramatic new dimension to the war with Russia, now in its 16th month. Amid the disaster response, artillery shelling rang out as people […]

1 day ago

Members of the Armenian community protest a contentious deal that stands to displace residents and ...

Associated Press

In Jerusalem’s contested Old City, shrinking Armenian community fears displacement after land deal

JERUSALEM (AP) — A real estate deal in Jerusalem’s Old City, at the epicenter of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, has sent the historic Armenian community there into a panic as residents search for answers about the feared loss of their homes to a mysterious investor. The 99-year lease of some 25% of the Old City’s Armenian […]

1 day ago

FILE - Supporters of opposition leader and former presidential candidate Henrique Capriles raise th...

Associated Press

Opponents compete to square off against Venezuela’s powerful leader

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Leaders of Venezuela’s fractured opposition are shaking voters’ hands and promising — yet again — that they will defeat President Nicolás Maduro at the ballot box. Maduro is backed by the all-powerful United Socialist Party of Hugo Chávez and has been behind Maduro for a decade, all the while tilting the […]

1 day ago

Iryna Sokeryna holds her daughter Liubov Sokeryna as they take cover from Russian shelling while be...

Associated Press

As war shelling echoes, evacuees scurry onto trucks, rafts to escape floods below Ukraine dam breach

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — As shelling from Russia’s war on Ukraine echoed overhead, dozens of evacuees on an island in the Dnieper River scurried onto the tops of military trucks or into rafts to flee rising floodwaters caused by a dam breach upstream. The unnerving bark of dogs left behind further soured the mood of […]

1 day ago

Armed Philippine Coast Guard personnel board the PCG Melchora Aquino ship during a Coast Guard dril...

Associated Press

US, Japanese, Philippine coast guard ships stage law enforcement drills near South China Sea

ABOARD BRP CABRA, Philippines (AP) — U.S., Japanese and Philippine coast guard ships staged law enforcement drills in waters near the disputed South China Sea on Tuesday as Washington presses efforts to reinforce alliances in Asia amid an increasingly tense rivalry with China. The drills, witnessed by journalists onboard a Philippine coast guard patrol boat, […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

Stock market today: World stocks mixed as Wall St inches toward bull market