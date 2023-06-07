Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Girl with ‘no cares attitude,’ history of ‘vicious assaults’ on elderly women, arrested in Tukwila

Jun 7, 2023, 6:42 AM | Updated: 9:22 am

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Tukwila police arrested a 12-year-old girl with a “no cares attitude” who officers say has been involved in a string of robberies and “vicious” attacks over the last few months that mostly targeted elderly women.

Her latest arrest stems from an incident on Monday evening, when officers were called to a business in the Southcenter area for a report of a robbery.

The victim told officers she was in the bathroom at the business when she was attacked by a girl who stole her phone and then ran away. Police said the suspect was a 12-year-old girl, who is well-known to officers.

Tukwila officers said they tracked the victim’s phone to a business near Fourth and Andover Park East where the girl is known to hang out.

Officers spotted her hanging out with a female friend, and as police took the 12-year-old into custody, she encouraged her friend to attack an officer so that they could go to juvenile detention together and could continue to hang out, according to police.

Officers said her comments were in line with her previous “no cares attitude” she displayed in previous crimes, when she laughed or joked about her victims crying, being hurt, or emotionally traumatized.

“This is an unfortunate trend that has been growing across the region with juvenile suspects escalating their criminal behavior and expressing a lack of caring due to their belief that there is a total lack of consequences for said behavior,” the Tukwila Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Tukwila Police said the girl has been a suspect in these crimes:

Feb. 28: The girl followed an elderly woman from a bus on Andover Park West and First into a business, where she attacked the woman and stole her purse. The victim did not want to pursue charges.

March 13: The girl followed an elderly woman out of a business on Strander Boulevard near Third, knocked her to the ground, attacked her, and tried to steal her phone and purse. A bystander came to the woman’s rescue and the girl fled, but she was quickly found and taken into custody.

Apr 14: Officers were notified that the girl had cut off her ankle monitoring bracelet the day before. Later in the day, she got into a fight with someone and then attacked an elderly woman who happened to be nearby. The girl had been banned from the location but continually returned without worry, police said.

Apr. 18: The girl made a social media post asking others to meet her at a location where she had been banned and committed most of her crimes, with the goal of starting a large fight there. Officers intercepted the messages, quickly went to the location, and spotted the girl, who ran away but was found shortly after and was taken into custody on a warrant.

May 22: Officers were called to a report of an attack in the 13900 block of Military Road South where they were told the girl had tried to stab a romantic rival after a fight related to a boy they were both involved with.

According to police, the girl has repeatedly been offered help but instead of trying to improve her life, with each incident, her bad behavior has only worsened.

Because of previous arrests, she is required to be under strict supervision but recently cut off her ankle monitoring device.

Local News

comfort tv...

Micki Gamez

Survey: Americans soothe themselves by watching old TV re-runs

CableTV.com said it's normal to have a comfort TV show and that watching re-runs can offer emotional support.

10 hours ago

man shot by Everett police...

Lisa Brooks

Medical Examiner identifies man shot by Everett police

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's office has identified a man shot and killed by police in Everett last month.

10 hours ago

UW Strike...

L.B. Gilbert

UW researchers, scientists go on strike

Some 2,400 scientists, engineers, and post-doctoral researchers approved a strike vote against the UW Thursday.

10 hours ago

Mt. Rainier death...

Associated Press

Missing Mount Rainier climber’s body found in crevasse; he was celebrating 80th birthday

Search crews on Mount Rainier have found the body of a man matching the description of an 80-year-old solo climber reported missing

10 hours ago

seattle drug possession...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle city council fails to approve new city drug possession law

The Seattle City Council has rejected an ordinance that would have allowed the city to prosecute people for misdemeanor drug possession and public drug use.

1 day ago

seattle mariners clean up...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle MLB All-Star Game ‘Clean-up’ not without controversy

With the MLB All-Star Game coming to Seattle next month, the Seattle Mariners is hosting a Community Clean-Up on June 23 at T-Mobile Park.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

Girl with ‘no cares attitude,’ history of ‘vicious assaults’ on elderly women, arrested in Tukwila