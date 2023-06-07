Close
LOCAL NEWS

Medical examiner identifies man shot by Everett police

Jun 7, 2023, 7:40 AM | Updated: 9:49 am

Everett Police search for suspect who reportedly shot at deputies. (Everett Police)

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s office has identified a man shot and killed by police in Everett last month.

They say 34-year-old Travis Hammons was the man killed by officers from Lynnwood and Everett following a chase May 19.

Police investigate shooting death of man killed in Everett

The incident started with the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force attempting to serve a warrant to the man at the River Landing Apartment complex.

Around 1 p.m., deputies reported “shots fired” in the 800 block of Linden Street. Deputies reported the man was “in custody” and that “he has a gunshot wound.”

The King County Independent Force Investigation Team is now looking into the incident, which police say began with a report of a gun being fired inside a home.

Officers reportedly chased the man to the 800-block of Linden Street in Everett, where Hammons died of a gunshot wound.

“There are at least four different scenes. So, there are bullet casings at all of those scenes. There are witnesses at all of those scenes. So, this is a massive investigation,” said law enforcement spokesperson Meeghan Black.

An Everett Police Sergeant, a Lynnwood sergeant, and a Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputy are all on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

