Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Atlanta organizers unveil plan to stop ‘Cop City’ at the ballot box

Jun 7, 2023, 8:30 AM

Hundreds of people gather in Atlanta's City Hall on Monday, June 5, 2023, to speak ahead of a counc...

Hundreds of people gather in Atlanta's City Hall on Monday, June 5, 2023, to speak ahead of a council vote over whether to approve tens of millions in public funding for the construction of a proposed police and firefighter training center that activists decry as "Cop City." More than 350 had signed up to speak during the meeting, with hundreds more unable to sign up in time, including a large crowd prevented from entering City Hall due to capacity concerns. (AP Photo/R.J. Rico)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/R.J. Rico)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ATLANTA (AP) — Activists announced an effort Wednesday to force a referendum that would allow Atlanta voters to decide whether the construction of a proposed police and firefighter training center should proceed, in a potential last-ditch effort to halt the project that its opponents refer to as “Cop City.”

A day after the City Council rejected protesters’ pleas to refuse to fund the police and firefighter training facility, the activists returned to City Hall to file a referendum petition, hoping to take the fight to the ballot box. Under the proposed referendum, voters would choose whether they want to repeal the ordinance that authorized the lease of the city-owned land upon which the project is being built.

In order for the language to get on the ballot, though, organizers must first gather the signatures of more than 70,000 Atlanta voters over 60 days once the city clerk approves the petition. They would also have to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to pay canvassers to help them do that.

“The exciting thing about the referendum is that it’s a silver bullet,” said Alex Joseph, a local attorney who is helping to lead the legal effort. “If we win, it shuts down the project.”

Joseph said the campaign is modeled after a successful effort in coastal Georgia, where Camden County residents voted overwhelmingly last year to block county officials from building a launchpad for blasting commercial rockets into space.

The Georgia Supreme Court in February unanimously upheld the legality of the Camden County referendum, though it remains an open question whether citizens can veto decisions of city governments.

Opponents of the proposed training center say they need to gather the signatures of 15% of the approximately 469,000 city residents who were registered to vote in the last election, which would be 70,330 signatures. Among the groups backing the effort are the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the Working Families Party.

Construction crews have already begun clearing wide swaths of the overgrown, urban forest in unincorporated DeKalb County ahead of the planned construction of the 85-acre (34-hectare) campus. Project opponents said they plan to seek a court order to halt the work pending the outcome of their proposed referendum.

City officials say the $90 million facility would replace inadequate training facilities and would help address difficulties in hiring and retaining police officers that worsened after nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice three years ago.

But opponents, who have been joined by activists from around the country, say they fear it will lead to greater militarization of the police and that its construction will exacerbate environmental damage in a poor, majority-Black area.

The “Stop Cop City” effort has gone on for more than two years and at times has veered into vandalism and violence, with protesters having been accused of throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails at law enforcement officers.

More than 350 people signed up Monday to deliver impassioned speeches against the facility, with testimony inside the City Council chamber lasting so long — more than 14 hours — that the 11-4 vote in favor of funding the facility did not take place until around 5:30 a.m. the next morning.

Having been unable to convince the council to halt the project, Joseph said it’s time for activists to make the case to the larger public.

“Hundreds of us have spoken and yet (city officials) have moved forward with this project,” Joseph said. “To me, in the face of being ignored like that, this calls for direct democracy.”

As approved by the City Council in September 2021, the land is being leased to the private Atlanta Police Foundation for $10 a year. The proposed referendum would seek to cancel that agreement.

Atlanta native and local organizer Clara Totenberg Green said gathering enough signatures in time will be difficult, but she thinks it’s doable.

“There are hundreds, thousands of folks that are mobilized and ready to act,” Green said. “We can absolutely get the signatures. The challenge is the fast turnaround, but we can do it. People are ready.”

National News

FILE - This rendering provided by the Oakland Athletics on May 26, 2023, shows a view of their prop...

Associated Press

Nevada revisits Oakland Athletics stadium plan in special legislative session

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Legislature is set to convene Wednesday for a special legislative session to consider whether to provide $380 million in public financing for a $1.5 billion stadium that would host the Oakland Athletics on the Las Vegas Strip. The public funding would mainly come from $180 million in transferable […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Peter Moloney, of Moloney Family Funeral Homes in Lake Ronkonkoma, N.Y., rides his Harley Da...

Associated Press

Owner of funeral homes accused of spraying insecticide at cops, assaulting media at Jan. 6 riot

An owner of several funeral homes in Long Island was arrested Wednesday on charges that he sprayed wasp killer at police officers and attacked journalists — including an Associated Press photographer — during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said. Peter G. Moloney, 58, of Bayport, New York, faces numerous charges, […]

10 hours ago

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson is shown in court...

Associated Press

Prosecutor: Deputy could have stopped Parkland school shooting but chose to take cover

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s deputy at the scene of the Parkland school shooting is on trial over whether he failed to take action and prevent the deaths of six of the 17 people killed in the 2018 massacre. In opening statements Wednesday, a prosecutor told the jury that Scot Peterson, a […]

10 hours ago

In this webcam image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, an eruption takes place on the summit ...

Associated Press

Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, begins erupting after 3-month pause

HONOLULU (AP) — Kilauea, the second largest volcano in Hawaii, began erupting on Wednesday after a three-month pause, U.S. Geological Survey officials said. The survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said in a statement that a glow was detected in webcam images from Kilauea’s summit early in the morning, indicating that an eruption was occurring within the […]

10 hours ago

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, center, talks with local officials while touring the site of an apartment b...

Associated Press

Iowa Gov. Reynolds asks White House for help after partial building collapse

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday asked the White House for reimbursement for the response to a partially collapsed building in Davenport, Iowa, and assistance with the demolition of the remaining structure. The formal request for an emergency declaration comes more than a week after the west side of the century-old, […]

10 hours ago

This photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows officers arresting Ivan Claudio Rosero in Ph...

Associated Press

Man wanted in triple homicide is captured in Philadelphia; victims include 2 children

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A fugitive wanted in the fatal shooting of three people, including two children who’d been playing with kittens in the backyard of their Pennsylvania home, has been captured in Philadelphia, federal officials said Wednesday. The U.S. Marshals Service said Ivan Claudio Rosero, 27, was located at a park and taken into custody […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

Atlanta organizers unveil plan to stop ‘Cop City’ at the ballot box